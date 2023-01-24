Cleveland Uncovering Architectural Jewels At Old Cherokee Hotel

Members of the Cleveland City Council were told Monday that a peel back of the interior of the old Cherokee Hotel is uncovering some architectural gems.

The council recently agreed to purchase the old hotel and refurbish it as a new Cleveland City Hall.

Sections of the interior will be demolished as part of the process, but much of the finer points of the 1928 hotel will be retained.

Bryan Turner, project manager, said the original terrazo floor in the lobby was found to be intact along with some original ceiling plaster work.

Mr. Turner said, "Our best find was the marble staircase. He said one section of the staircase had been covered over and "we didn't know it was there."

He said a mezzanine level was uncovered along with a lot of tongue and groove wood.

Mr. Turner said the building as constructed was advertised as fireproof. He said the clay brick walls are in good shape and will be retained.

An elevator goes to the kitchen, where food was cooked and taken to the lobby area. It is planned to have a bakery/deli in that area.

Officials said they plan to use $6.2 million in COVID relief funds for the hotel makeover.

A Request for Proposals has been issued to find an architect on the project.

The city plans to use historic tax credits on the project to help with the funding.

It is hoped to start the renovation in late summer.

City Manager Joe Fivas said the current city hall is overcrowded and does not contain room for four city employees.