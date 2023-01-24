Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMOVIC, FILIP
7707 CAMELOT LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212650
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE
2239 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071161
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH

BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY
1211 HAYES ST NASHVILLE, 37232
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, TAYLOR L
9658 WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES

BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
4274 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHATMON, TIMOTHY RICARDO
5821 PATRICK PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
, 30725
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY) 40090103

DILLINGER, WILLIAM DANIEL
105 VISTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GABBERT, JEANETTE S
1145 SIM GOODWIN RD MCCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
265 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ
3304 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARDEMAN, ROBERT
3560 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
15230 SLABTOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARDEN, MISTY LEE
5511 NATION DRIVE OOLLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
608 NORTH PARK DALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HENDERSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
2536 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
10401 ARNAT SR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY
2219 HOLLYWOOD LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771257
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON
512 NORTH PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE
2314 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1000

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
13911 MOORE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

LANGER, JOSEPH AARON
HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MADGE, JUSTIN M
515 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ARSON

MANN, KRISTY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MORRISON, HARVEY GAMBLE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NASH, LEBRON L
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
38 CALHOUN DR RINGGOLD, 307630000
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NUNLEY, DAVIN S
310 MANLEY RD TRACY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ODOM, CHERYL CANIPE
1406 FORD WINDHILL COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
868 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARR, TROY L
2800 5TU AVE CHATTANOOGA, 35740
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

PROFITT, HEATHER
4814 HAL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, JASON LEE
3377 WHITTNEY ST LUPTIN, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERT, JORDAN BROOKE
1127 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERTS, KIMBERLY
3117 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSA, XAVIEN A
178 HURTS LN APT 5 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWDEN, DANIEL EVERETT
1607 SHOREVEIW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN-TRANSIT (CHEATHAM COUNTY)

SEAGROVES, FELICIA E
153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SMITH, SARAH J
1671 RIDGEVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOOLE, JEREMIAH CLAYTON
104 NESTING WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TOWNSEND, LEMANUEL DURAN
2512 OCEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY
1215 GLOVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1000

WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
2406 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
1608 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITE, LORENZO G
1525 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMOVIC, FILIP
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH
BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, TAYLOR L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHATMON, TIMOTHY RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHURCHVILLA, ANGEL KALI
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY) 40090103
CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
DILLINGER, WILLIAM DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GABBERT, JEANETTE S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDEMAN, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENDERSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
  • MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRISON, HARVEY GAMBLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NUNLEY, DAVIN S
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ODOM, CHERYL CANIPE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARR, TROY L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POTTS, SARAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PROFITT, HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERT, JORDAN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERTS, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROWDEN, DANIEL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN-TRANSIT (CHEATHAM COUNTY)
SEAGROVES, FELICIA E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH, SARAH J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOOLE, JEREMIAH CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TOWNSEND, LEMANUEL DURAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE, LORENZO G
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMOVIC, FILIP 7707 CAMELOT LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212650 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Booked for Previous Charges or ... more

