Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMOVIC, FILIP

7707 CAMELOT LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212650

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE

2239 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071161

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH



BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY

1211 HAYES ST NASHVILLE, 37232

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, TAYLOR L

9658 WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF SERVICES



BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W

4274 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHATMON, TIMOTHY RICARDO

5821 PATRICK PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONLEY, ERIK JAMES

, 30725

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY) 40090103



DILLINGER, WILLIAM DANIEL

105 VISTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GABBERT, JEANETTE S

1145 SIM GOODWIN RD MCCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON

265 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ

3304 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARDEMAN, ROBERT

3560 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

15230 SLABTOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARDEN, MISTY LEE

5511 NATION DRIVE OOLLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE

608 NORTH PARK DALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HENDERSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

2536 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE

10401 ARNAT SR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY

2219 HOLLYWOOD LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771257

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON

512 NORTH PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE2314 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1000KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY13911 MOORE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONMUFFLER LAW VIOLATIONLANGER, JOSEPH AARONHOMELESS SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYMADGE, JUSTIN M515 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED ARSONMANN, KRISTY LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMORRISON, HARVEY GAMBLEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NASH, LEBRON L1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD38 CALHOUN DR RINGGOLD, 307630000Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NUNLEY, DAVIN S310 MANLEY RD TRACY, 37387Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEODOM, CHERYL CANIPE1406 FORD WINDHILL COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONPALMER, BOBBY DARRELL868 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPARR, TROY L2800 5TU AVE CHATTANOOGA, 35740Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREPROFITT, HEATHER4814 HAL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REED, JASON LEE3377 WHITTNEY ST LUPTIN, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERT, JORDAN BROOKE1127 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERTS, KIMBERLY3117 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROSA, XAVIEN A178 HURTS LN APT 5 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROWDEN, DANIEL EVERETT1607 SHOREVEIW LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN-TRANSIT (CHEATHAM COUNTY)SEAGROVES, FELICIA E153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSMITH, SARAH J1671 RIDGEVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOOLE, JEREMIAH CLAYTON104 NESTING WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TOWNSEND, LEMANUEL DURAN2512 OCEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY1215 GLOVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1000WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR2406 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN1608 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITE, LORENZO G1525 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMOVIC, FILIP

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/02/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, TAYLOR L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHATMON, TIMOTHY RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHURCHVILLA, ANGEL KALI

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS CONLEY, ERIK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY) 40090103 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

DILLINGER, WILLIAM DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GABBERT, JEANETTE S

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARDEMAN, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARDEN, MISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HENDERSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000 KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION MANN, KRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORRISON, HARVEY GAMBLE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NUNLEY, DAVIN S

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ODOM, CHERYL CANIPE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/14/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARR, TROY L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE POTTS, SARAH JANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PROFITT, HEATHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERT, JORDAN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBERTS, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/30/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT