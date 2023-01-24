Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMOVIC, FILIP
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH
|
|BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, TAYLOR L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHATMON, TIMOTHY RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHURCHVILLA, ANGEL KALI
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY) 40090103
|
|CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
|
|DILLINGER, WILLIAM DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GABBERT, JEANETTE S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEMAN, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|JAMES, DEMETRIS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
|
|MANN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORRISON, HARVEY GAMBLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NUNLEY, DAVIN S
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ODOM, CHERYL CANIPE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARR, TROY L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
|
|POTTS, SARAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PROFITT, HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERT, JORDAN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROWDEN, DANIEL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- IN-TRANSIT (CHEATHAM COUNTY)
|
|SEAGROVES, FELICIA E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, SARAH J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOOLE, JEREMIAH CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TOWNSEND, LEMANUEL DURAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITE, LORENZO G
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2023
Charge(s):
|