City's Unpermitted STVRs Down To 215 From Previous Total Of Over 400

There are fewer "illegal" operators of Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) in Chattanooga, officials said.

Chris Anderson, of the mayor's office, said the number earlier was found to be over 400. Those were identified after the city installed new software.

He said the number of illegals has dropped to 215.

Mr. Anderson distributed a list of the illegals by district to City Council members.

Council members have vowed a crackdown on those who are operating without gaining a permit.

Mr. Anderson said the vast majority of the illegals are in the overlay district (the districts where the council earlier allowed them).

The least are in Districts 3, 4 and 6. District 3 has six and Districts 4 and 6 have eight each.

The most are in Districts 2, 7 and 8.

The City Council continues to work on a new STVR ordinance.

A version compiled by City Councilwoman Jenny Hill would leave the current moratorium on new absentee rentals in place until July 9.

She said the version includes a section where the council would consider lifting the overlay 12 months after the ordinance passes. The overlay was set up in districts where council members were agreeable to have the rentals. Four council members did not want them in their districts.

The new ordinance is to include limits on rental saturation, including not allowing a new one that is within 500 feet of another. Officials said the measurement may be from the center of the building (the centroid). That would give a round buffer.

The council will continue working on the topic next Tuesday.