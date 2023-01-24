Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has reappointed State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, to chair the House Finance, Ways, & Means Committee for the 113h General Assembly.

Rep. Hazlewood will be serving her second term leading the committee which oversees all state revenues and appropriations.

“Patsy Hazlewood’s extensive professional experiences, her institutional knowledge, and her expertise make her the ideal person to continue leading the House Finance, Ways, & Means Committee,” said Speaker Sexton. “I appreciate Chairlady Hazlewood’s steady leadership in this position over the last two years; Tennessee’s finances are in great hands, and I know our state will remain a national leader in fiscal stability, thanks to her dedicated service.”

As chair of Finance, Rep. Hazlewood guided the passage of $300 million in tax relief for Tennesseans in 2022 that included a month-long sales tax holiday on groceries and waiver of license plate fees for the state.

“I’m incredibly honored to have earned the trust of the people here at home as well as Speaker Sexton and my colleagues in the General Assembly,” Rep. Hazlewood said. “As Tennesseans, we are very fortunate to live in a state that is a model for the rest of the nation for our low taxes, fiscal stability and individual liberties. We will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars so we may effectively serve Tennesseans well.”

The House Finance, Ways, & Means Committee is responsible for all measures relating to the general appropriations of state funds; the deposit of public monies; all measures relating to taxes and the raising of revenue, bonds and bonding revenue, the issuance, payment or retirement of bonds, the evidence of indebtedness; congressional relations; and assessment and collection of property taxes.

Rep. Hazlewood will also serve as a member on several other key House committees, including Fiscal Review, Commerce, Transportation, Council on Pensions, Calendar and Rules, and the Appropriations Subcommittee.

She represents House District 27, which includes part of Hamilton County.