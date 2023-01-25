Police Blotter: Prowler Just Wanting To Get Out Of The Rain; Man Thinks His Ex's New Boyfriend Is Sabotaging Him

The owner of a business on S. Holtzclaw Avenue called police and said an older white male wearing a heavy green rain jacket was seen on camera walking around the property. While responding to the above location, police observed a man matching the description walking north on Holtzclaw Avenue. An officer got out with the man, who identified himself, and when asked about being around the business up the street, he said he was just looking for a spot to get out of the rain. The man was then instructed to stay away from the business and he agreed.

While monitoring traffic in the 900 block of East 38th Street at 6:44 a.m., an officer observed an off-white or light-colored Chevy Tahoe or Suburban heading east on 38th. Upon attempting to get behind the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed towards Rossville Boulevard. Police observed it to make a sharp left hand turn onto Calhoun Avenue, where it continued north. While attempting to get closer to the vehicle, it was observed passing vehicles recklessly as well as failing to stop for stop signs. Due to the speed and reckless nature of the driver, the officer did not continue attempting to stop the vehicle. Police will be attempting to gain access to the video footage from A-1 Towing to better identify the vehicle.

A broken down and abandoned vehicle was reported at 2900 Churchill Road. An anonymous caller reported a green Mustang on the side of the road at this area that had been there for a few days. Police found the green Mustang (TN tag) that appeared to be stuck in the mud on the side of the road. The vehicle was unoccupied. It was not creating an immediate traffic hazard and the registration came back with no stolen vehicle hit. Police applied a "48-hour" warning sticker to the vehicle and will check on it after that time has passed to take the appropriate actions at that time.

Police responded to a crash at 4500 Bonny Oaks Drive. The driver of vehicle 1 was traveling west on Bonny Oaks Dr and attempted to turn left across lanes of traffic to proceed south on Industry Drive. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on Bonny Oaks Drive. Vehicle 1 failed to yield right of way to vehicle 2 and this resulted in a "T-Bone" style crash. Vehicle 1 was given a traffic citation for failure to yield right of way (accident). Both vehicles were towed by Ford's Garage. One driver was found to have no insurance and driving on a suspended license. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for the offenses of driving on suspended and financial responsibility. No injuries were reported.

A man told police someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked at his apartment complex at 1802 Hamill Road. He said he is not sure when it occurred or who caused the damage. He said he needed a report for his insurance.

A man told police he left his phone unattended at the host stand where he works (Rain Thai Bistro, 6933 Lee Hwy.) and, when he returned, he discovered it was not there. He said he has been able to use "find my iPhone" through his iPad to ping his phone and it showed the phone was in Baker sector one minute and was now showing it could possibly be at the Waffle House on Highway 58. He has no suspect information and the last time he saw it was around 4 p.m. The phone is a blue iPhone 12, the back is shattered and it has a black phone case.

A man on Foust Street told police he believes two people were attempting to take his A/C unit. He said he saw the two, including one wearing a brown jacket, on the outside of his property fence. He said he assumed they were attempting to take his A/C unit due to a past theft a few years prior. He said the two did not enter into his property and left the scene prior to police arrival. Police searched the area and located two men walking down the street. One of them was wearing a brown jacket. Police identified the two. They said they were walking to his uncle's residence and were not near the scene of the incident. The caller said that no theft of property had occurred but that he had called to prevent it.

A man on Hixson Pike told police another man had hacked into his phone and was harassing him. He said the man was his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, and she had set up a mirror on his phone, and the man was using this to disrupt his use of his phone and his Facebook account. The man tried to show police the problems he was having with his phone, which mostly consisted of him turning off the cell service, and then getting frustrated that phone calls and things that required service were not functional. The man was unable to provide any more details on the other man, other than he stays on Signal Mountain. He said that he knew it was that man doing this since his ex-girlfriend told him so. Police suggested he try to contact his cell phone provider to see about their assistance in securing his phone, and then contact Facebook to see about doing the same with his Facebook account. He said he thought the best idea would be to forget about it all and just get a new phone. With no proof of any actual harassment, no suspect evidence, if there was one, and no statements that he wished to do anything about it from the man, no further police action was taken.