Urban Air Employee Charged With Offering To Trade Arcade Cards For Groping

  • Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Claude Abaran Finch III
An employee of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road has been charged with solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery.

Police said Claude Abaran Finch III, 25, took a minor female to a private area in the building and offered to trade $60 in arcade game cards for being able to grope her buttocks area.

In the incident last Thursday, the mother of the 10-year-old girl said her daughter ran up to her crying. She said the daughter related the offer of the game cards for the groping.

An official of Urban Air said Finch was the safety manager. The official said video showed Finch taking the girl to an area generally not accessible to the public. The area is out of view of cameras.

The girl was seen running from the area a short time later.

Police said Finch went out an emergency door and did not answer phone calls.

The girl said Finch also asked her about social media and asked if she had a SnapChat account. 

Win a pair of tickets from Chattanoogan.com to the upcoming production of My Fair Lady at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. There will be three sets of two tickets each given away ... more

