Scott Miller Named City Manager For East Ridge

  • Thursday, January 26, 2023
Scott Miller
Scott Miller
Members of the East Ridge City Council selected Scott Miller to fill the position of City Manager during Thursday evening’s council meeting. He held the position of East Ridge City Manager from 2016 until announcing his retirement in October 2018. Mr. Miller stepped out of retirement to serve as the city’s Interim City Manager in November 2022.

“We want to thank Mr. Miller for graciously offering his services to our city as Interim City Manager back in November,” said East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams.
“With his extensive knowledge of East Ridge as a previous City Manager and his vast experience, we achieved a seamless transition of management at City Hall.

Mr. Miller possesses more than 40 years of experience in city management. During his tenure as City Manager for East Ridge in 2016-18, he played an instrumental part in the city’s economic growth and accomplishments as a border region city.

Mayor Williams said, “I am very happy and excited that Mr. Miller has accepted the position of City Manager and I am looking forward to working with him to accomplish the many projects that are needed in East Ridge for our citizens.”
