Chattanooga Police Chief, Mayor, NAACP Issue Statements On Tyre Nichols Death

  Friday, January 27, 2023
Chief Celeste Murphy
Chief Celeste Murphy
Chattanooga's police chief and mayor, as well as the NAACP, issued statements after the planned release of the video of the "heinous" death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis after a police stop.
He died three days after the stop by five Memphis Police Department officers on Jan. 7. The officers have been charged with second-degree murder. The victim and all the offcers are black.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy said, "I send my sincere condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols.
As a mother of four boys, I know his death is a devastating loss. Brutality is simply unacceptable and must be eradicated from the culture of policing everywhere.

"I want to assure the residents of Chattanooga that the Chattanooga Police Department is committed to protecting and serving this community with integrity. We want Chattanooga to be a safe, comfortable place for us all to live, work, and play without fear of retribution when encountering police.

"The video of Tyre's encounter I’m sure will deliver a shock that will no doubt impact us all. Now more than ever, we have to work together to bridge the great divide in our communities and with the police. And as your Police Chief, I assure you this remains a primary focus for our department. I am proud of our department’s demonstrated commitment to building relationships, and I know that we can continue to build trust in the community while maintaining the pursuit of justice and public safety."
Mayor Tim Kelly said, "As Chattanooga’s mayor, I offer my deepest condolences to Tyre Nichol’s family, loved ones, and the entire Memphis community. Mr. Nichols was savagely beaten by officers sworn to protect and serve, in a deplorable act of violence and inhumanity, and as a human being and fellow Tennessean, I am shocked and saddened by this senseless murder.
"Tragedies like this further fray the ends of trust between the police and the community- a gap that is made even wider by smaller, everyday injustices that many of us never hear about. It is a tragic reminder that we have a lot of work to do in this country to bridge that gap and rebuild trust.
"In Chattanooga, I’m encouraged by the policies and training our Police Department has put into place over the past few years to prevent the use of excessive force. During my time as mayor, I have seen first-hand how our officers professionally and compassionately engage the community, even in the midst of incredibly challenging situations, and I know that we will continue to grow that public trust by focusing on great hiring and training practices, and centering the community in our public safety approach."
Tennessee State Conference NAACP President Gloria Sweet Love and Memphis Branch NAACP President Van Turner gave statements regarding former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Justice Smith, Emmitt Martin and Teddarius Bean being charged with second-degree murde.
Memphis Branch NAACP President Van Turner stated, “We are gratified to hear that the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office charged five former officers with second-degree murder following the tragic and brutal death of Tyre Nichols. No one should be viciously beaten to death over an alleged traffic violation. The officers’ actions were despicable, excessive, callous and unjustified. We hope that justice prevails.”
Tennessee State Conference President Gloria Sweet Love stated, “Although we are pleased that the charges have been filed, we strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice to continue its investigation. The accused former officers were reportedly members of the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods (“SCORPION”) Unit. The Memphis Police Department and its SCORPION Unit must be thoroughly investigated and monitored to ensure that all police officers abide by the law. We expect the police to enforce the law, not violate the law. We seek accountability and justice.”


