Chattanooga Police Chief, Mayor, Senators, NAACP Issue Statements On Tyre Nichols Death

Chattanooga's police chief and mayor, as well as the NAACP, issued statements after the planned release of the video of the "heinous" death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis after a police stop.

He died three days after the stop by five Memphis Police Department officers on Jan. 7. The officers have been charged with second-degree murder. The victim and all the offcers are black.





"I want to assure the residents of Chattanooga that the Chattanooga Police Department is committed to protecting and serving this community with integrity. We want Chattanooga to be a safe, comfortable place for us all to live, work, and play without fear of retribution when encountering police.





"The video of Tyre's encounter I’m sure will deliver a shock that will no doubt impact us all. Now more than ever, we have to work together to bridge the great divide in our communities and with the police. And as your Police Chief, I assure you this remains a primary focus for our department. I am proud of our department’s demonstrated commitment to building relationships, and I know that we can continue to build trust in the community while maintaining the pursuit of justice and public safety."

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "As Chattanooga’s mayor, I offer my deepest condolences to Tyre Nichol’s family, loved ones, and the entire Memphis community. Mr. Nichols was savagely beaten by officers sworn to protect and serve, in a deplorable act of violence and inhumanity, and as a human being and fellow Tennessean, I am shocked and saddened by this senseless murder.

"Tragedies like this further fray the ends of trust between the police and the community- a gap that is made even wider by smaller, everyday injustices that many of us never hear about. It is a tragic reminder that we have a lot of work to do in this country to bridge that gap and rebuild trust.

" In Chattanooga, I’m encouraged by the policies and training our Police Department has put into place over the past few years to prevent the use of excessive force. During my time as mayor, I have seen first-hand how our officers professionally and compassionately engage the community, even in the midst of incredibly challenging situations, and I know that we will continue to grow that public trust by focusing on great hiring and training practices, and centering the community in our public safety approach."

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “The footage released tonight is difficult to watch. My office has been in contact with DOJ and will continue to work with our federal and local officials. I am confident the Memphis Police Department and State of Tennessee will conduct a thorough investigation. Chuck and I are praying for the loved ones of Tyre Nichols and for peace in Memphis and across our state,”

Senator Bill Hagerty said, “Like so many across our state and nation, I am deeply disturbed by the video footage released this evening. My prayers are with Tyre Nichols' family as they endure unimaginable grief.



“My team and I have been closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with community leaders, local officials, and Governor Lee's office. At the federal level, I have asked the Department of Justice and FBI to keep my office apprised of their ongoing investigations.



“The criminal justice system must swiftly pursue accountability. I echo Governor Lee in urging a full, independent investigation to determine what happened and how to prevent such misconduct from ever happening again.



“My priority remains the community of Memphis and its citizens during this difficult time.”

Tennessee State Conference NAACP President Gloria Sweet Love and Memphis Branch NAACP President Van Turner gave statements rega rding former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Justice Smith, Emmitt Martin and Teddarius Bean being charged with second-degree murde.

Memphis Branch NAACP President Van Turner stated, “We are gratified to hear that the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office charged five former officers with second-degree murder following the tragic and brutal death of Tyre Nichols. No one should be viciously beaten to death over an alleged traffic violation. The officers’ actions were despicable, excessive, callous and unjustified. We hope that justice prevails.”