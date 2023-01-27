Building Permits Filed For Homes2 Suites, Parkridge Emergency Room At Camp Jordan Parkway

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller updated the council on the multi-modal project being built along Ringgold Road. The work on the south side of the street is 70 percent complete and, when that side is finished, the work will begin on the north side which is expected to be in late April or May. That whole section of the road should be complete some time in October 2023.8

The council approved several change orders for the multi-modal work. ASA Engineering was given an additional 156 days to extend the construction before finishing. And additional cost of $13,315 is needed for work on the WWTA sewer main. This unexpected cost to fix their infrastructure will be invoiced to WWTA. And, it will cost $41,000 more than planned for repairs to a box culvert that has been found to be extremely deteriorated.

Tennessee Department of Transportation, TDOT is responsible for repairs of the road needed from curb to curb. The council was told that about 75-85 percent of the box culvert work is in TDOT right-of-way, so they will be asked to reimburse the city for three-quarters of $41,000. TDOT will also be asked to repay the city for $77,000 of additional costs cause by the 156-day extension that will be needed to complete the work.

Building permits for two large commercial projects have been issued. Mr. Miller said that Homes2 Suites, an extended stay hotel by Hilton, and a stand-alone emergency medical facility by Parkridge Health System, will both be built on Camp Jordan Parkway.

A request for proposal for a boardwalk and pier at a small lake in Camp Jordan have been put out and are due near the beginning of February. The boardwalk and pier will be built with a $250,000 grant from Tennessee American Water.

A request for qualifications is also due at the beginning of February for an architect to design the city’s new animal shelter. Wording in the city code relating to the animal shelter was changed with a unanimous vote. The words “humanely destroyed and humanely euthanized” are replaced with “adopted and otherwise transferred.”

The city council approved the execution of a development agreement with True Life Center, LLC. The group has bought 4104 Ringgold Road, the former location of the Salvation Army. Plans are to build a coffee shop and bakery there that will also sell other merchandise. City Attorney Mark Litchford said the development meets the qualification to be included in the Boarder Region District agreement. The cost of the property was about $1 million.

There are four and a half more years before the border region status expires. Projected sales revenue is about $150,000 with a two percent growth rate for the next 24 years. The recommendation is for a 70/30 split in state sales taxes collected. Mr. Litchford noted that this is an example that the border region agreements are available to small businesses and not only to big box retailers. The location of this business also is near the central part of the city where East Ridge wants to encourage growth.

The East Ridge Library opened in March 1973. A 50-year celebration is being planned for April this year and the council approved a request for $1,400 to fund it. The council also voted to let the Chattanooga Autism Center to use the East Ridge Community Center for no cost, to celebrate Autism Awareness Day.