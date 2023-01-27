Man Involved In Lee Highway Shooting Gets 6-Year Prison Term

A man charged in a shooting that occurred on July 2, 2021, in the 7700 block of Lee Highway has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Sean Tyler Griffith, who was 34 at the time of the incident, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The latter two charges were dismissed.

Griffith got a six-year prison term on a plea to aggravated assault - reduced from attempted first-degree murder.

After the shooting, Griffith was in custody at the Bradley County Jail awaiting transfer to the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County.

In the incident, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.