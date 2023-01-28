Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ALLEN, THADDEUS JOEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENFORD, TWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
|
|COOK-KENNEDY, MASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION/THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION/THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARDNER, PAUL RICHARDS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM
|
|GIBSON, SAMUEL PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINDMAN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|JOHNSON, MELISSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, TAMARION TERELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|JONES, CADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KAY, MATTHEW AARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|LANDRETH, JUANITA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, ELSIE CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MENDEZ PEREZ, TIOFILO PINEDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIRANDA, JENNIFER AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/18/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, ASETT LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARTON, TONJA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/20/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
|
|PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- HARASSMENT
|
|SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, TAVARES RAMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILKINSON, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WOODLEY, JONNECA NESHELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|