Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, January 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ALLEN, THADDEUS JOEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENFORD, TWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUSSEY, BRITTANY SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
COOK-KENNEDY, MASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION/THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION/THEFT OF PROPERTY
FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARDNER, PAUL RICHARDS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM
GIBSON, SAMUEL PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINDMAN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
JOHNSON, MELISSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, TAMARION TERELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JONES, CADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KAY, MATTHEW AARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LANDRETH, JUANITA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTIN, ELSIE CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MENDEZ PEREZ, TIOFILO PINEDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIRANDA, JENNIFER AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/18/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, ASETT LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARTON, TONJA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/20/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • HARASSMENT
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, TAVARES RAMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILKINSON, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODLEY, JONNECA NESHELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION

