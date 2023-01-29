Latest Headlines

3 Teenagers Arrested In 2nd Carjacking In 2 Days

  • Sunday, January 29, 2023
photo by John Sparks

Three teenagers were arrested in a second carjacking in the span of two days.

Chattanooga Police responded to a carjacking call in the area of 2000 Roanoke Ave. The victim advised he was attempting to sell his vehicle when he was assaulted and his vehicle was taken.
Police observed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
The stolen vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The suspects caused multiple crashes before finally stopping at 3400 Brainerd Road.

Two juvenile suspects were immediately taken into custody on-scene and a third juvenile suspect was later located at a residence.

One of the vehicles struck by the fleeing suspects struck a guide wire and overturned at 3400 Brainerd Road. None of the victims struck by the suspect vehicle were seriously injured.

All three suspects, 13, 14, and 15, were arrested and charged with carjacking.
photo by John Sparks
3 Teenagers Arrested In 2nd Carjacking In 2 Days
Marty Brown, Kathy Ratz, Carol Barnett Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
