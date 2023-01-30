Police Blotter: Man Going Through Garbage Is Looking For Lottery Tickets; Woman Is Adamant She Didn’t Steal Shoes

Police saw a man on the property of the closed gas station at 3131 Broad St. He said he was going through the garbage looking for lottery tickets. Police told him to leave the property and he left.

* * *

A woman on Poplar Street Court told police another woman had been spreading lies about her. She said the other woman had contacted her from multiple text numbers but at this time there is no evidence to prove that it is indeed the other woman contacting her. Police told the woman of the proper process to start documenting these instances and to gain further evidence that it is indeed the other woman contacting her, then a warrant can be obtained.

* * *

While on a call on Gillespie Road, officers heard what sounded like five or six fully automatic gunshots in the area of Rogers Road and Talley Road. No evidence of gunfire was found in the area, and there were no calls to dispatch regarding the incident.

* * *

Police responded to Maple Street Court for a wellness check. Police knocked on both doors but were unable to get an answer from anyone who may have been inside. Police used a doorbell camera to attempt to make contact but again were not answered. There didn’t appear to be any lights on and there was no noise coming from inside of the apartment.

* * *

A woman on Central Avenue told police sometime within the past three days, someone entered her unlocked 2018 Nissan and stole her owner's manual. A man that she takes care of had left his wallet in her vehicle and it, too, was stolen.

* * *

A woman on Kirby Avenue told police she believes a man in a red Bronco ran over a black female's bicycle on S. Lyerly Street. She said she wasn’t sure if the man ran over the bicycle but she did see a black male yelling at a younger black female. She said the woman walked off, south on S. Lyerly Street, with the man following her on foot. The woman said the man then returned to the incident area, put the bicycle in the back of his vehicle and then went south on S. Lyerly. The woman believes it could have been a father having an issue with his daughter. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone matching the descriptions given.

* * *

A woman on David Lane told police she gave her Cadillac to her ex-boyfriend to get his name off of the house she lives in. She received a bill from the state of Colorado for unpaid tow charges from June, 2022. She says when she gave him the vehicle, she left the Tennessee tag on it.

* * *

An anonymous complainant said an older white male was yelling at cars driving by on Lee Highway. Upon arrival a witness pointed out a man as the one yelling. An officer asked him why he was yelling at cars and he said, “I'm tired of them stealing from me, and everyone in the world watching it happen as it happens." The officer asked the man if he was going to keep yelling at cars and he gave no indication that the behavior would stop. His actions and noises kept the complainant from going about their lawful activities by causing enough concern to report him to police. The man refused to identify himself, which prevented police from issuing him a misdemeanor citation and releasing him.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Hickory Nut Lane on a call of a vehicle that was allegedly occupied by a man for over an hour. Police arrived and found the car unoccupied. The door was unsecured and window down with a wallet in plain view. The wallet contained a man’s license, which was revoked for DUI. It is unknown who drove the vehicle to the location but his wallet was in the driver's seat and the vehicle is registered to him.

* * *

An employee of Shoe Department at Northgate Mall told police a woman had stolen some shoes. Police found the suspect inside Burlington Coat Factory and they returned to the Shoe Department. The woman was adamant she didn’t steal the Puma (black and pink) shoes she was wearing. She said she wore those shoes into the store and was there looking for nonslip shoes to wear to work. The employee said the shoes she was wearing belonged to the Shoe Department and the suspect came into the store wearing a different style of Puma shoes. However, another employee said the woman asked her for help and she was wearing the Pumas on her feet the entire time she was helping her look. The store did not have access to video footage to verify either story. The employee said she was waiting for her manager to call her back to find out if they even wanted to prosecute if the shoes were in fact stolen. Due to both employees having different accounts of what shoes the woman was wearing, whether the shoes in question were even stolen, and not having contact yet with the manager to determine if they wanted to prosecute, the officer took everyone’s information. Once evidence, video footage, is presented and a definite answer on if the shoes were stolen or not, further action will be taken, if need be.