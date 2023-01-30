Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH
2810 WATERFALL TRL OOTEWAH, 373632100
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUSH, MILES JAR BA
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARTER, SHARON FAYE
3360 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHUBB, STONEY ELANE
538 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT SIMPLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DAVIS, BRITENY ANN
2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DIXON, EZRA SETH
4540 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434438
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUNN, CHARLOTTE
1221 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER
156 STEELE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVANS, THOMAS
4305 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINE, STACEY REECE
174 RYNES RD DECATUR, 373227491
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW
525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ BAUTISTA, JOSE MANUEL
4520 DELASHMITT RD APT 112 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HOUSTON, MOSES MALIK
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163859
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUCKABY, COREY TYLER
7202 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
HUGHES, ROBERT COREY
41 PINSON LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, JOSHUA KOBY
101 LARK HAVEN DRIVE RAINBOW, 95906
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, TRATYONNE
5331 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MUNG, DAL SIAN
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION
1200 KING ARUTHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT
3806 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072043
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE
1402 SOUTH THOMAS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.
OF AMPHETAMINE-DEXTROAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSS. OF METHYLPHENIDATE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RAINES, CHARLES DWIGHT
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE
3708 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114328
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATCLIFF, BRANDON ALEXANDER
7015 ANTLER LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SALES, TORREY MARKEL
1701 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID
55 CHURCH ST MARION, 30060
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY OF AUTO
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING PROCESS TO MANU
SWAFFORD, KIMBERLY EVE
2907 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TONEY, JANNESSIA
1007 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111600
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
5714 LYLE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, BEVERLY GLENN
908 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WILLIAMS HARRIS J, CORY TREMAINE
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WOODRUFF, DONNELL JR
808 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112208
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WYATT, SAVANNAH R
5423 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
YARBER, LARRY ANDREW
17223 N 31ST LN PHOENIX, 85053
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
