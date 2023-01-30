Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH

2810 WATERFALL TRL OOTEWAH, 373632100

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUSH, MILES JAR BA

5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER, SHARON FAYE

3360 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHUBB, STONEY ELANE

538 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT SIMPLE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



DAVIS, BRITENY ANN

2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



DIXON, EZRA SETH

4540 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434438

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DUNN, CHARLOTTE

1221 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER

156 STEELE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



EVANS, THOMAS

4305 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FINE, STACEY REECE

174 RYNES RD DECATUR, 373227491

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00



FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW

525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HERNANDEZ BAUTISTA, JOSE MANUEL

4520 DELASHMITT RD APT 112 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HOUSTON, MOSES MALIK

4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163859

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUCKABY, COREY TYLER

7202 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



HUGHES, ROBERT COREY

41 PINSON LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JONES, JOSHUA KOBY

101 LARK HAVEN DRIVE RAINBOW, 95906

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MOORE, TRATYONNE

5331 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MUNG, DAL SIAN

CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION

1200 KING ARUTHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT

3806 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072043

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE

1402 SOUTH THOMAS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

BUSH, MILES JAR BA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHUBB, STONEY ELANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT SIMPLE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH DAVIS, BRITENY ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/29/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING FINE, STACEY REECE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00 FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HERNANDEZ BAUTISTA, JOSE MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/23/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HOUSTON, MOSES MALIK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/08/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUCKABY, COREY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

MOORE, TRATYONNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/06/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF AMPHETAMINE-DEXTROAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSS. OF METHYLPHENIDATE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RATCLIFF, BRANDON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SALES, TORREY MARKEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING PROCESS TO MANU TONEY, JANNESSIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/17/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WILLIAMS, BEVERLY GLENN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

WILLIAMS HARRIS J, CORY TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WOODRUFF, DONNELL JR

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/03/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WYATT, SAVANNAH R

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED YARBER, LARRY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

