Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH 
2810 WATERFALL TRL OOTEWAH, 373632100 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUSH, MILES JAR BA 
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARTER, SHARON FAYE 
3360 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHUBB, STONEY ELANE 
538 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT SIMPLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DAVIS, BRITENY ANN 
2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DIXON, EZRA SETH 
4540 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434438 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUNN, CHARLOTTE 
1221 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER 
156 STEELE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

EVANS, THOMAS 
4305 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINE, STACEY REECE 
174 RYNES RD DECATUR, 373227491 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON 
748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW 
525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERNANDEZ BAUTISTA, JOSE MANUEL 
4520 DELASHMITT RD APT 112 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HOUSTON, MOSES MALIK 
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163859 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUCKABY, COREY TYLER 
7202 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

HUGHES, ROBERT COREY 
41 PINSON LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, JOSHUA KOBY 
101 LARK HAVEN DRIVE RAINBOW, 95906 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, TRATYONNE 
5331 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MUNG, DAL SIAN 
CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION 
1200 KING ARUTHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT 
3806 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072043 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE 
1402 SOUTH THOMAS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.

OF AMPHETAMINE-DEXTROAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSS. OF METHYLPHENIDATE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

RAINES, CHARLES DWIGHT 
CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE 
3708 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114328 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RATCLIFF, BRANDON ALEXANDER 
7015 ANTLER LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SALES, TORREY MARKEL 
1701 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID 
55 CHURCH ST MARION, 30060 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY OF AUTO

SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN 
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING PROCESS TO MANU

SWAFFORD, KIMBERLY EVE 
2907 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TONEY, JANNESSIA 
1007 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111600 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT 
5714 LYLE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, BEVERLY GLENN 
908 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

WILLIAMS HARRIS J, CORY TREMAINE 
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WOODRUFF, DONNELL JR 
808 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112208 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WYATT, SAVANNAH R 
5423 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

YARBER, LARRY ANDREW 
17223 N 31ST LN PHOENIX, 85053 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

