Couple Hit While Crossing Georgia Avenue In Front Of County Courthouse

A man and his wife were struck while crossing Georgia Avenue at a crosswalk in front of the County Courthouse around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Trustee Bill Hullander said he went down to the scene after hearing ambulances on the way and looking out his window and seeing people lying in the street.

He said the older couple had been knocked about 40 feet by the impact of the car.

Trustee Hullander said, "The man had just left my office. I went over and talked to each of them. I prayed with them."

He said, "The man was asking me about how his wife was doing. Both of them were conscious, but they had serious injuries."

Trustee Hullander said he was told that one car in the slow lane had stopped for the couple, who were crossing on a flashing light. He said he was told that the vehicle that hit them came up behind the vehicle in the slow lane and veered into the inside lane.

The trustee said, "This is a very dangerous crossing, and I plan to talk with city officials about it to try to get some improvements. There were a couple of other close calls there today, including when I went to lunch with two staff members. A car refused to stop despite the flashing light and sped close to us. Another lady told me she nearly got hit in the crosswalk."