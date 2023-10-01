Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, October 1, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR, EDDY WILMAR 
1509 ORCHORD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASHER, DANA GERALD 
3011 KINNAMON DR COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON 
6213 WALDEN AVE Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS 
1609 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374063520 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL 
813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT) RHEA COUNTY

CLEVELAND, MARCUS MAURICE 
611 WESTOVER DR SW CLEVELAND, 373112416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST

DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE 
5721 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN 
137 HENRY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM UNDER $1000.00 )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FERRELL, GREGORY ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FREEMAN, STEPHEN WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL 
2907 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMMA, AHMED MOHAMMED 
900 MTN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GATHERS, KENYATA N 
1608 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

GILMORE, TORREY WENDELL 
2332 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211625 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GRIFFIN, THOMAS L 
219 COTTAGE LANE NASHVILLE, 37216 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD 
428 MAUDLTH HICKSON, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARKNESS, ROY ISHMON 
5201 POLK ST Chattanooga, 374102048 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAYES, ALLISON N 
816 MISISSIPPI AVE APT 104 NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY 
8452 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
727 E 11TH SREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INDECENCY

JOHNSON, ANTHONY G 
6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 620 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

LOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO 
712 S GERMANTOWN RDME CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER 
1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT 
915 MAGNOLIA ST Chattanooga, 374033019 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO 
2908 E 43RD ST Chattanooga, 374073007 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL 
4112 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, DAVID PATRICK 
5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS 
711 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ROLSTAD, CAROLYN RENEE 
155 SUMMITT DR RINGGLOD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SHELL, DAVID PATRICK 
5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SLUDER, ANTHONY RAY 
111 ROBIN HILL RD APT A DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SONTAY, CELSO C 
3826 HADEN LANE APT. A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON 
3401 Campbell St Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE 
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
HARASSMENT

WOODRUFF, SKYLAR LEBRON 
211 NORTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOSBELI-MAURICIO, ROBLERO JUAREZ 
3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ASHER, DANA GERALD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/16/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLEVELAND, MARCUS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • EVADING ARREST
DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM UNDER $1000.00 )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAMMA, AHMED MOHAMMED
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GATHERS, KENYATA N
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
GILMORE, TORREY WENDELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/26/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GRIFFIN, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
HARKNESS, ROY ISHMON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/15/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAYES, ALLISON N
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY
LOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REX, DAYLIN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED RIOT
ROLSTAD, CAROLYN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/23/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/06/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WOSBELI-MAURICIO, ROBLERO JUAREZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/1/2023
Lady Scots Lose 3-1 To Belhaven
  • Sports
  • 9/30/2023
UTC Volleyball Holds On To Beat UNCG 3-2
  • Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Lee Volleyball Wins 3-0 Over Visiting Shorter
  • Sports
  • 9/30/2023
UTC, Boyd Wins Live In Lou Cross Country Classic
  • Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Covenant Volleyball Notches Two More Wins
  • Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/1/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR, EDDY WILMAR 1509 ORCHORD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund
  • 9/30/2023

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police she last saw her vehicle around 3 p.m. the day before, and she believes she left it locked. When she got back to it around 7:20 a.m., she discovered ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO 613 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Breaking News
Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
  • 9/29/2023
Motorcyclist, 54, Dies In I-24 Wreck
  • 9/29/2023
Mayor Kelly Decries Downtown Murder; Defends Police
  • 9/29/2023
WWTA Enters $300 Million Consent Decree; To Pay Almost $600,000 Fine
  • 9/29/2023
Man Sentenced To 25 Years Without Parole In Assault Case
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Murder In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 9/30/2023
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
  • 9/30/2023
Shutdowns Revealed - And Response (2)
  • 9/29/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/29/2023
Sports
Tennessee Avenges Loss To South Carolina, But Loses Bru McCoy To "Horrifying" Ankle Injury
  • 9/30/2023
UTC Pulls Ahead In 4th Quarter To Defeat Wofford, 23-13
  • 9/30/2023
Vidrine And Spillers Combine For First-Round Lead At Moccasin Bend
  • 9/30/2023
Lady Scots Lose 3-1 To Belhaven
  • 9/30/2023
UTC Volleyball Holds On To Beat UNCG 3-2
  • 9/30/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Celebration Of Stringer’s Ridge Preserve’s 10th Anniversary
  • 9/30/2023
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Golf Classic At Black Creek Club
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Golf Classic At Black Creek Club
  • 9/30/2023
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
  • 9/28/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy Daisy Fall Festival
  • 9/30/2023
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
  • 9/30/2023
Entertainment
Lee Chorale To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall
  • 9/30/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
Chattanooga Celebrates 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Week Starting Oct. 7
  • 9/29/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Murder In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 9/30/2023
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
  • 9/30/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
EPB Constantly Working To Stay Ahead Of The Game
  • 9/29/2023
Evann Freeman Promoted To EPB Vice President, Government And Community Relations
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds That Persons Convicted Of Vehicular Homicide By Intoxication Are Ineligible For Probation
  • 9/29/2023
Real Estate
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Red Bank Commercial Center Including Ace Hardware Sells For $3.1 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
UTC Set To Raise $1 Million From 1,500 Donors For Mocs Give Day
  • 9/28/2023
3rd Class Of Students Graduates From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 9/28/2023
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
  • 9/28/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital Announces Robin Weagley As New CEO
  • 9/28/2023
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
  • 9/28/2023
Love’s Arm To Hold Annual “Jazz And Barbecue” Fundraising Dinner To Support Survivors Of Human Trafficking
  • 9/28/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
  • 9/28/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 38: Christmas And Holidays
  • 9/30/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
  • 9/28/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Roy Samuel Wood
Roy Samuel Wood
  • 9/30/2023
Thomas "Tom" Samuel Cooke
Thomas "Tom" Samuel Cooke
  • 9/30/2023
Ella “Nana” Wooten
Ella “Nana” Wooten
  • 9/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
  • 9/29/2023
Stargel, Rex (Rocky Face)
  • 9/29/2023
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
  • 9/29/2023