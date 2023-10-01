Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR, EDDY WILMAR
1509 ORCHORD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASHER, DANA GERALD
3011 KINNAMON DR COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON
6213 WALDEN AVE Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
1609 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374063520
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT) RHEA COUNTY
CLEVELAND, MARCUS MAURICE
611 WESTOVER DR SW CLEVELAND, 373112416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
5721 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN
137 HENRY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM UNDER $1000.00 )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
FERRELL, GREGORY ALLEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FREEMAN, STEPHEN WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL
2907 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAMMA, AHMED MOHAMMED
900 MTN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GATHERS, KENYATA N
1608 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
GILMORE, TORREY WENDELL
2332 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211625
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GRIFFIN, THOMAS L
219 COTTAGE LANE NASHVILLE, 37216
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
428 MAUDLTH HICKSON, 37303
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARKNESS, ROY ISHMON
5201 POLK ST Chattanooga, 374102048
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAYES, ALLISON N
816 MISISSIPPI AVE APT 104 NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY
8452 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH SREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INDECENCY
JOHNSON, ANTHONY G
6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 620 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
LOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO
712 S GERMANTOWN RDME CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER
1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT
915 MAGNOLIA ST Chattanooga, 374033019
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO
2908 E 43RD ST Chattanooga, 374073007
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL
4112 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REESE, DAVID PATRICK
5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS
711 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ROLSTAD, CAROLYN RENEE
155 SUMMITT DR RINGGLOD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SLUDER, ANTHONY RAY
111 ROBIN HILL RD APT A DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SONTAY, CELSO C
3826 HADEN LANE APT. A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON
3401 Campbell St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
HARASSMENT
WOODRUFF, SKYLAR LEBRON
211 NORTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOSBELI-MAURICIO, ROBLERO JUAREZ
3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
