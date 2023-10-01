Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR, EDDY WILMAR

1509 ORCHORD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ASHER, DANA GERALD

3011 KINNAMON DR COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS



BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON

6213 WALDEN AVE Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEBROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS1609 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374063520Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOTHER (IN TRANSIT) RHEA COUNTYCLEVELAND, MARCUS MAURICE611 WESTOVER DR SW CLEVELAND, 373112416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSEVADING ARRESTDYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE5721 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN137 HENRY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM UNDER $1000.00 )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)FERRELL, GREGORY ALLEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYFREEMAN, STEPHEN WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSGALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL2907 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GAMMA, AHMED MOHAMMED900 MTN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGATHERS, KENYATA N1608 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTGILMORE, TORREY WENDELL2332 MARCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211625Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONGRIFFIN, THOMAS L219 COTTAGE LANE NASHVILLE, 37216Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEHARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD428 MAUDLTH HICKSON, 37303Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARKNESS, ROY ISHMON5201 POLK ST Chattanooga, 374102048Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHAYES, ALLISON N816 MISISSIPPI AVE APT 104 NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY8452 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH SREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INDECENCYJOHNSON, ANTHONY G6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 620 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGLOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO712 S GERMANTOWN RDME CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT915 MAGNOLIA ST Chattanooga, 374033019Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO2908 E 43RD ST Chattanooga, 374073007Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL4112 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REESE, DAVID PATRICK5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURTROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS711 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERROLSTAD, CAROLYN RENEE155 SUMMITT DR RINGGLOD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESHELL, DAVID PATRICK5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSLUDER, ANTHONY RAY111 ROBIN HILL RD APT A DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSONTAY, CELSO C3826 HADEN LANE APT. A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON3401 Campbell St Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyHARASSMENTWOODRUFF, SKYLAR LEBRON211 NORTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOSBELI-MAURICIO, ROBLERO JUAREZ3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ASHER, DANA GERALD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/16/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLEVELAND, MARCUS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM UNDER $1000.00 )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/16/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMMA, AHMED MOHAMMED

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GATHERS, KENYATA N

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT GILMORE, TORREY WENDELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/26/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION GRIFFIN, THOMAS L

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE HARKNESS, ROY ISHMON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/15/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HAYES, ALLISON N

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INDECENCY LOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION REX, DAYLIN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED RIOT ROLSTAD, CAROLYN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/23/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SHELL, DAVID PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 10/06/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA) WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WOSBELI-MAURICIO, ROBLERO JUAREZ

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT



