Police Blotter: Taco Bell Customers, Employee Get “Mouthy”; Man’s Rented E-Bike Is Stolen

An employee of Taco Bell at 4115 Rossville Blvd. told police two young light-skinned black females came in the restaurant and started getting mouthy about not getting the right order. The employee said they wanted their money back and she told them she needed the receipt. They went and found the receipt and continued being mouthy. The employee said she got mouthy back and they took out their phone and started recording her and the store. The employee said she then swatted at the phone a couple of times and then one of the girls spat at her. She said they began to go outside and spit at her again. The employee also said once they got outside, they threw their drinks at the door. The employee didn’t want to press charges and would notify police if they came back in the store.

Police were dispatched to Cherokee Boulevard for a suspicious vehicle. Police found the unoccupied Lincoln with the doors open. It appeared to have throw up down the driver’s side of the vehicle. The doors were secured and the hospitals in the area were checked for the registered owner. She was not located at any hospital in the city or Red Bank.

A woman called police and said her Nissan Altima was parked on Elevated View and someone entered it. Her property was moved inside the vehicle but nothing was stolen. The vehicle may have been left unlocked and there were no signs of forced entry.

An officer reported an unfounded noise complaint on Williams Street. A tenant who didn’t want to identify themselves to police reported to dispatch a noise complaint and requested a case number be placed at their residence. The officer didn’t observe any noise emanating from the apartment that justified police contact or action. The officer didn’t attempt to make contact with the residents due to the late hour. A case number was placed in their mail box.

Police met with a resident on Lee Highway who said a white male has been coming to her room wanting to talk to her boyfriend and that he tried to look in their window. The woman just wanted police to be aware.

A woman at the Marriott Hotel at 200 Chestnut St. told police over the phone she had left her bike secured/locked on the bike rack on her vehicle in the parking garage at 9:30 p.m. When she returned to the vehicle around 9 a.m., she discovered that the lock had been cut and her bike was gone.

A woman on E. 8th Street told police over the phone her car was gone through over the weekend. She said nothing was stolen at this point but she wanted to make a report just in case.

A man on Canal Street showed police where someone had broken the rear driver side window before entering his vehicle.

A man on E. Morgan Lane told police an unknown man called their son's phone and claimed to be Lt. Ware of the Hamilton County Sheriff Office. They were told that the man had missed jury duty and had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect said he had to pay a fine and then turn himself in. When the suspect was told they were calling police to verify what they were being told, the suspect hung up. The man said he was told by a law enforcement friend that the suspect's phone was pinging at Bojangles on 2023 Dayton Blvd. The officer said there were no warrants for the man’s arrest.

Police were called to Market Street and spoke to two women. One woman said a man had been on her floor and she had not allowed him into her apartment and she didn't want him hanging around. The other woman also said she got into a verbal altercation with the man on the ground floor at the elevators. While the officer was speaking with the women, the man walked up carrying an empty beer can and a plastic bag with other empty beer cans. The officer spoke with the man and he said he didn't do anything except try to speak with the first woman and called her "my girl". Neither woman wanted to speak with the man and the man said he didn’t live there. The man also smelled of beer, but was able to stand under his own power and get around. The officer issued the man a CHA trespass notification which he signed and acknowledged he was not permitted back on CHA property.

While checking hotel parking lots for stolen vehicles, an officer found a stolen 2020 Nissan Rogue at Red Roof Inn, 2431 Williams St. The vehicle was found unoccupied and the owner was unable to be reached. The car was towed by United Transport.

A man on Lindsay Street wanted police present while he got his keys back from another man. He said they shared alcoholic beverages before engaging in a verbal altercation inside the apartment. An officer spoke to the second man who confirmed the first man’s statements and provided him with his apartment keys. The officer asked the second man if he would leave the property as the first man suggested and he agreed. The second man then said he believed he was too intoxicated to drive. Officers suggested he leave on foot as to avoid further conflict and give him time to sober up, to which he agreed.

Police were called to Rossville Boulevard to conduct a wellness check. They arrived and found a man sleeping and unharmed.

A woman at Holiday Inn at 440 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police she came out to her vehicle that morning and the driver's side window was busted out. Police asked her if anything was taken and she said no, that she had everything of value in her hotel room. She believed it would cost $500 to get her window fixed.

A man told police he had rented two E-bikes from a rental place near Walnut Street Bridge the previous day and he left them parked behind the Aquarium around 9:30 p.m. He had stopped there to rest while riding and he had stepped away from the bikes maybe about 30 minutes. When he got back to them, one of them was gone. He had already returned the other bike and the place he rented them from told him to make a report for the stolen one and they were holding him liable for it. However, he had no information on the bike and no information on the place he rented them from. The officer looked up a possible owner name and address on Google.