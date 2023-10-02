Mayor Kelly Postponing Campaign Event In Light Of Chris Wright Slaying

Mayor Tim Kelly said Monday he was postponing a re-election campaign event in light of the slaying of Chattanooga businessman Chris Wright downtown.

The campaign event had been set for Wednesday - the same day as the funeral for Mr. Wright at the Baylor School campus.

Mayor Kelly said:

Today, I am writing to you with a heavy heart. Our community has been shaken by a tragic incident that occurred Friday night. Chris Wright, a husband, father to three young children and a friend to many, had his life taken by a senseless act of gun violence.

Our re-election campaign event was scheduled for this Wednesday, October 4th but we are postponing for the time being. In light of this tragedy, it would be inappropriate to continue with our campaign event as planned. It is important that we come together as a community to support one another and reflect on the values that make our city strong - compassion, unity, and resilience.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of you for your unwavering support and understanding during this challenging time. Your well-being and the well-being of our community are my top priorities. We will face this together.

Please stay tuned for updates on a new date for our kickoff. In the meantime, let us come together to remember and honor Chris’s memory and the positive impact he had on our lives.

Thank you for your understanding, and please keep Chris’s wife and children in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Tim Kelly