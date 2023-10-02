Latest Headlines

East Ridge Back On Track For Community Pavilion

  • Monday, October 2, 2023

In April 2018 the city of East Ridge discussed building a pavilion for community use and had engaged Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects for design and development. That year, priorities shifted and a new animal shelter became a higher priority so the pavilion project was put on hold. At the Thursday night council meeting, City Manager Scott Miller requested that the city council authorize the re-activation of the architectural agreement. There are decisions about where to put it and what the city now wants to include in the building before giving the project back to the architect. The council members approved the recommendations made by Mr. Miller, roughly based on a similar pavilion in Collegedale.

Most of the discussions centered around where it should be built. The two locations being considered are a grassy area behind the East Ridge Community Center or on the property of the permanently closed McBrien Elementary School. Recommendations for the structure include that it will be a 10,000 square foot open-air building that could seat around 500 with around 160 parking spaces. Decisions will be needed about whether to include bathrooms, a full kitchen, and a fireplace. He said the large garage doors would make it open air, but it would be more usable in hot weather if air conditioning was added. Mr. Miller also suggested it be heated so it will be usable in the winter. Another item that could be included is pavement around the building so it could be used for a farmer’s market. The vote was unanimous to move forward with the architect.

The city manager also announced a special called meeting of the council on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. when there will be a presentation from three firms about conducting a sports feasibility study for the potential expansion or enhancement of inside and outside facilities at Camp Jordan. He said that night there will only be discussion but no decisions will be made.

East Ridge solicited bids this summer and in two rounds only received one bid for renovating the city’s baseball and softball fields. Approval was given at the council meeting to spend $24,595 for the work, which is in this year’s budget.

The council voted to accept a grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Program Violent Crime Intervention Fund. The grant will be used to buy 14-15 license plate tag readers to add to the four that are already in East Ridge. The cameras will belong to East Ridge and for the first three years, software and maintenance will be included with the grant money, but after the initial three years, the city will be responsible for maintenance.

The council also accepted a Public Safety Partners grant from the Public Entity Partners, the city’s insurer. It is a $6,000 grant with a match of 50 percent, or $3,000, that the city will have to contribute. This grant will supply new turnout gear for the new firefighters recently hired by East Ridge.

Paving McBrien Road from Ringgold Road to Anderson Avenue was sent out for bids. When they were opened in August, just one had been received. It came from Talley Construction. The city council has approved the amount of $488,566 and a contract with Talley to do the work. The bridge over I-24 at McBrien is being replaced and, when that work is complete, the city of East Ridge will continue paving McBrien all the way to South Terrace.

The work being done on the multi-modal project along Ringgold Road was due to be finished by May this year, but a change order has been received from ASA Engineering as the result of delays by Tally due to utility conflicts. These conflicts should have been resolved prior to construction and the city has documentation on what has happened, it was stated. East Ridge expects to be able to recover 90 percent of the requested overages.

The lease with Southeast Tower, Inc. for the cell tower behind the East Ridge Fire Department was originally signed in 2001 for a period of 25 years and included the option of extensions. The owner of the tower, SBA, has asked the city to renew it now. The city agreed to the request and will receive a one-time payment of $30,000 for the early renewal. In the new agreement the city will also get a 20 percent increase in rental fees starting in 2031 and after 2032 the lease amount will increase by three percent each year. The proposal looks good, compared to tower leases with other municipalities, said Mr. Miller.

East Ridge received three bids from companies seeking to become the city’s official sign consultant and contractor. Of those, Ortwein Sign was chosen. The city itself has the capability to make small signs such as street signs, but not large ones. The first signs that will be designed and installed by Ortwein are four “Welcome to East Ridge” signs entering the city on the interstate coming from Georgia, on Ringgold Road coming from the Bachman Tunnel and the off-ramps at north and south Ringold Road at I-75.

And a new traffic signal cabinet will be bought to control the intersection of John Ross Lane and Bennett Road. The total cost will be $14,816, which was included in the current budget.

Latest Headlines
East Ridge Back On Track For Community Pavilion
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Attorney General Files Complaint On Immigrant Release Into Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
  • Sports
  • 10/2/2023
Mayor Kelly Postponing Campaign Event In Light Of Chris Wright Slaying
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Chattanooga Airport Awarded Sizable Grant, Supports New Nonstop Flights
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Man Charged In Fire That Killed His Mother Gets Additional Prison Time
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Breaking News
East Ridge Back On Track For Community Pavilion
  • 10/2/2023

In April 2018 the city of East Ridge discussed building a pavilion for community use and had engaged Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects for design and development. That year, priorities shifted ... more

Attorney General Files Complaint On Immigrant Release Into Tennessee
  • 10/2/2023

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office on Monday filed a complaint against the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”). The ... more

Chattanooga Airport Awarded Sizable Grant, Supports New Nonstop Flights
  • 10/2/2023

Chattanooga Airport is excited to announce it has been awarded the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant, totaling $750,000, from the U.S. Department of Transportation. ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/2/2023
Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Won’t Leave Arby’s Bathroom; Man Receives Counterfeit Money When Selling His iPad
  • 10/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/2/2023
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/1/2023
Inmate Who Arranged Meth Sales In East Tennessee While In Georgia Prison Gets 70 Months
  • 10/1/2023
Opinion
People Violence, Not Gun Violence
  • 10/2/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
66 Times
  • 10/2/2023
Is It Too Soon To Talk About Mental Health And Gun Violence?
  • 10/2/2023
Who Is The Judge?
  • 10/1/2023
Sports
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
  • 10/2/2023
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
  • 10/1/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week 5
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week 5
  • 10/2/2023
Red Wolves Avenge Loss To Central Valley Fuego FC
  • 10/1/2023
Mocs Soccer Ties 1-1 Against Furman At Home
  • 10/1/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Loving Your Neighbor
Life With Ferris: Loving Your Neighbor
  • 10/2/2023
Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Begins Oct. 15
  • 10/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Government Frugality
Jerry Summers: Government Frugality
  • 10/2/2023
High Tea Fundraiser Benefits Isaiah 117 House
  • 10/2/2023
East Ridge Fall Festival Set For Oct. 7
  • 10/2/2023
Entertainment
McLemore's Songwriter Series Concludes With Marc Broussard Oct. 12
  • 10/2/2023
Lee Chorale To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall
  • 9/30/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
Tennessee Folklore Society Presents Old Time Music At Annual Meeting
Tennessee Folklore Society Presents Old Time Music At Annual Meeting
  • 10/2/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
People Violence, Not Gun Violence
  • 10/2/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
66 Times
  • 10/2/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
New Rebates From EPB And TVA EnergyRight Can Help Homeowners Save Thousands
New Rebates From EPB And TVA EnergyRight Can Help Homeowners Save Thousands
  • 10/2/2023
IDB Vote Delayed On New PILOT Policy That Bypasses City Council On Some Tax Break Deals
  • 10/2/2023
ChaTech Announces Winners For 2023 Technology Excellence Awards
  • 10/2/2023
Real Estate
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Red Bank Commercial Center Including Ace Hardware Sells For $3.1 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
  • 10/2/2023
Notable GPS Alumnae Honored During Alumnae Weekend Luncheon
Notable GPS Alumnae Honored During Alumnae Weekend Luncheon
  • 10/2/2023
CSCC Feature: Chad Laxton – Welding Instructor In Blue Pants
CSCC Feature: Chad Laxton – Welding Instructor In Blue Pants
  • 10/2/2023
Living Well
Chattanooga's 2023 Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Candidates Announced
  • 10/2/2023
Chattanooga Woman Wins National Pharmacy Award
Chattanooga Woman Wins National Pharmacy Award
  • 10/2/2023
Blood Assurance Seeking Plasma Donations During International Plasma Awareness Week
Blood Assurance Seeking Plasma Donations During International Plasma Awareness Week
  • 10/2/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
29th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup Is Oct. 28
29th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup Is Oct. 28
  • 10/2/2023
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
Travel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 38: Christmas And Holidays
  • 9/30/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: It Requires Sacrifice, Not Just A Contribution
Bob Tamasy: It Requires Sacrifice, Not Just A Contribution
  • 10/2/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
John Alan Du Ban
John Alan Du Ban
  • 10/2/2023
Edward Eugene "Gene" West
Edward Eugene "Gene" West
  • 10/2/2023
Christopher Douglas Wright
Christopher Douglas Wright
  • 10/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Sneed, Geraldine (Dalton)
Sneed, Geraldine (Dalton)
  • 10/2/2023
McMullen, Gerald "Duane" (Dalton)
McMullen, Gerald "Duane" (Dalton)
  • 10/2/2023
Watson, Mildred "Susie" (Cleveland)
Watson, Mildred "Susie" (Cleveland)
  • 10/2/2023