Lookout Mountain Woods Fire Moves Northward From High Point, But Is Contained

Fire at High Point on Sunday Taken Sunday afternoon from the Lookout Mountain Golf Course photo by Doug Stein Fire at 4:42 p.m. on Sunday Fire at 9 p.m. on Sunday taken from the Mountain View community photo by Matt Jones Photo taken from Chattanooga Valley at 9 p.m. on Sunday Previous Next

A woodland fire that began Saturday morning at High Point of Lookout Mountain flamed up on Sunday evening and was burning over a widened area. The area of flames could be seen for many miles in Chattanooga Valley below.

The fire was creeping down the top of High Point and going north in the direction of Nickajack Road. However, there was little wind on Sunday night, and Forestry crews were able to contain it.

There was no smoke visible from the valley by Monday morning.

Earlier, it had appeared that the fire was limited to the area around the old High Point fire tower. However, late in the afternoon it gained new momentum and sent up a long line of heavy gray smoke. Then bright flames could be seen on Sunday night.

Some upscale homes in the Long Branch development were the nearest residences to the wildfire.

J103 FM’s main tower was affected by the fire.

Kimberly George, of the Christian station, said, "While we do not yet know the full extent of the damage, the wildfire is keeping J103 from broadcasting on the airways. Its engineers are working to assess the damage and make all of the repairs as soon as it is safe to work in the area."

J103 President, Justin Wade said, “Please join us in praying for the safety of local residents, our firefighters and first responders, as well as our broadcast equipment and tower. In the meantime, you can listen to J103 through our station stream or J103 app for iPhone and Android.”

He added, “We should know more on the extent of damage and interruption in broadcasting by this evening.”

To make donations to offset expenses please visit www.J103.com.



The woodland fire at High Point on Lookout Mountain was first spotted by valley residents around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Later in the day, two helicopters were used to dump water on the fire.

Gray smoke was still rising from the isolated woodland area on Sunday. Then the fire began to spread toward the north later in the afternoon.

The property at High Point is owned by the Lula Lake Land Trust.

Exceptionally dry conditions have led to concerns about such woodland fires.

There were no word about how the fire could have started.