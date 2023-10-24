Latest Headlines

High Number Of Gateway Towers, College Hill Courts Residents Want To Stay On Westside

  • Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Results of an in-depth survey show that 80 to 82 percent of Gateway Towers and College Hill Courts residents want to return to the Westside neighborhood when new housing is complete, and about half want to live in the Westside area during construction.

Carmen Chubb, president of master developer Columbia Residential, said the firm’s housing plans can easily accommodate this.

The Sept. 26 City Council meeting was “tense” as members of the council accused the Chattanooga Housing Authority of promoting gentrification and Jim Crow laws by forcing public housing residents out of Westside as new mixed-use and mixed-income units are planned.

“It does change the narrative,” said Council Chair Raquetta Dotley.

CHA and Columbia Relocation surveyed 75 percent of residents in the two buildings and presented results to the Chattanooga City Council Economic Development Committee alongside the mayor’s chief of staff Jermaine Freeman.

CHA has continuously maintained that its residents will not lose their homes in the Westside community. It has contracted with two firms to assist residents as they are relocated for construction and then moved back home into the new buildings.

The survey’s biggest surprise was that 65 percent of College Hill Courts residents want a path to homeownership.

“This was certainly a bright spot that we learned about through the surveys,” said Ms. Chubb.

“People have ambitions,” Chair Dotley said.

Mr. Freeman said the city has a first-time homebuyer grant program in partnership with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, which offers up to $10,000 toward closing costs and a $50,000 loan for people who earn less than 80 percent the area median income. The CNE grant includes financial counseling.

Ms. Chubb said a resident’s right to return to redeveloped public housing is supported by Columbia and CHA and by federal Housing and Urban Development and the Choice Neighborhoods program.

“Not only a right ... We will facilitate their return,” she said.

There are two exceptions: people listed on the lifetime sex offender registry and people convicted of making methamphetamine on federally assisted housing property.

Ms. Hill said that the council’s demands in September brought attention to an important matter and gave the community time to get involved.

“Thank you, thank you Housing Authority,” Ms. Hill said.

The 600 units in the two buildings will be demolished and 1,700 affordable-housing units built.

Thirty-five percent of the units, or 629 units, are designated for people who earn 0 to 30 percent of the AMI.

Forty percent of the units, or 709 units, are designated for people who earn 81 percent or higher of the AMI. These top-bracket units will be sold at market value. There is no screening for these, but Ms. Chubb said they are usually bought by people who earn 80 to 90 percent of the AMI.

Columbia Residential is the master developer of Westside Evolves portion of the One Westside Plan, which also includes The Bend development on the river.

Short-term vacation rental units are not allowed in the Westside Evolves master plan. Single units with an attached accessory dwelling unit, a design that supports homeownership, it was stated, are allowed.

The City Council is being asked to approve a $135 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that couples the Westside Evolves project with The Bend at the former Alstom site.

The second reading of the item is Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The TIF would pay for up to 50 percent of the infrastructure at The Bend site, including five miles of new roads.

The Bend will have one million square feet of office and industrial space, 500 square feet of retail, 1,500 residential units, 500 hotel rooms, nine acres of riverfront park space and a marina.

After the city and the county approve the One Westside economic plan, the Industrial Development Board must approve it.

Latest Headlines
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Ruby Falls Donates Fossils To ETSU Center Of Excellence In Paleontology
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dr. Metcalfe Retiring As Medical Examiner Effective Dec. 31
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Breaking News
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • 10/27/2023

A man who robhed the Family Dollar on Rossville Boulevard has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. LaDarrius Bonds appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. A clerk at the store at ... more

New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • 10/27/2023

A construction contract for a new animal shelter was approved at the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night, after planning has been done for several years. Mayor Brian Williams said it has ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABNEY, JANICE MARIE 403 FARGO DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Fake Valet Steals Man’s Truck; Arguing Woman At Motel 6 Throws A Candle, Damaging A Windshield
  • 10/27/2023
Cleveland Man Facing Federal Charge Of Selling Deadly Fentanyl Pills
  • 10/26/2023
Body Of Fort Oglethorpe Man Missing Since 2016 Is Found In McMinn County
  • 10/26/2023
W Road To Be Closed On Sunday For Litter Pick Up
  • 10/26/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Chattanooga May Benefit From New Orleans' Solution To Short-Term Vacation Rentals - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Monteagle Truck Stop Will Have Severe Consequences - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Sports
15th Ranked Mocs Football Travels To VMI
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • 10/27/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
  • 10/26/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
  • 10/26/2023
Happenings
Rescued Dogs From Ooltewah Abandoned Home Available For Adoption
  • 10/26/2023
Chattanooga's Warner Park To Turn Into Harry Potter Adventure Oct. 28
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
  • 10/26/2023
Emergency Road Closure And Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures
  • 10/26/2023
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
  • 10/26/2023
Entertainment
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
  • 10/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
  • 10/27/2023
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
  • 10/27/2023
Check Out What Suzanne Smartt Has Wrought With Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf At CTC
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
6 CPD Officers Complete Southeastern Leadership Academy
  • 10/26/2023
Bradley County Jail Passes State Inspection
  • 10/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
  • 10/26/2023
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
  • 10/26/2023
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
  • 10/26/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
  • 10/27/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Accepting Applications For Merit Awards
  • 10/25/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
  • 10/24/2023
Outdoors
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
4-H Gardening Club Meeting On Spiders To Feature TSU Entomologist
  • 10/24/2023
TVA Releases The Final FY24 Vegetation Management Environmental Review
  • 10/24/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
  • 10/26/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
  • 10/27/2023
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
  • 10/27/2023
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
  • 10/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Hampton, James Leon (Summerville)
  • 10/27/2023
Jones, Mary Alice Wimpey (Dalton)
  • 10/27/2023
Moore, Moses Livilton, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 10/27/2023