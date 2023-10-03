Police Blotter: Hotel Guests Argue Over Repeated Alarm; Man With Pet Squirrel Makes Woman Nervous

A man on Chestnut Street told police he and a man in the room next to his were in a verbal altercation. The man said for the past two days, the other man’s alarm went off at 5:30 a.m. and every five minutes after that. The man said he attempted to contact hotel staff to speak with the other man, however, they informed him there was nothing they could do over the matter. The man then knocked on the other man’s door and asked him if he would just wake up so his alarm would stop going off and bothering him. He said the other man then told him to go away and used obscenities towards him before closing the door. The man said he then knocked on the door again and the other man opened the door and said if he knocked on the door again, he would "pop" him. Police then spoke to the other man who said he has a hard time waking up so he sets multiple alarms. He said when the first man confronted him, he just closed the door on him after asking him to go away. The other man said he didn’t say he would "pop" him when asked about the phrase. The first man wanted a report to be done over the altercation.

* * *

Police were called to Sherwin Williams at 450 Cherokee Blvd. for a disorder between a man and a woman. Both said they got into an altercation and the woman wanted the man to leave. The man was already attempting to leave. He had video footage of some of the argument and you could see him trying to get out of the car. The woman did show some markings on her face. However, they were not consistent with her story and appeared to be old. The mark above her eye had already started having some bruising. The mark on her neck also didn’t match with what she said. The marks were red and not pink, indicating they were older. The woman had a cut on her knuckle that looked old as well. The man had no marks seen on him. He didn’t have any marks or chaffing on his hands consistent with hitting someone. He denied ever touching the woman. When these inconsistencies were pointed out to the woman, her entire demeanor changed. She went from wanting the man arrested to just wanting to leave. She said she only wanted him to take his stuff and go. None of the marks on the woman appeared fresh and to have occurred during any altercation with the man. He had a friend come pick him up and both went their separate ways.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle at the dead end of Stuart Street. It was a black Chevy Blazer with tags from North Carolina registered to a man. The location where this vehicle was found was the property of Norfolk Southern Railroad and in the past stolen vehicles have been located in this same spot. The officer eventually found a man in the area who said he was just taking photos of the rail yard as a hobby of his. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for him.

* * *

A man told police he was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle the day before, but no report was made. He said he was rear-ended by a Chevy HHR in the 3700 Block of North Terrace Road. He said they exchanged information and both left. He said the insurance information given to him by the other driver was not verifying and he needed to make a report of the incident. An officer attempted to make contact with the other named driver and was hung up on.

* * *

The manager at Mapco at 7701 Lee Hwy. called about people behind the business. The manager left before police arrived, so the officer didn’t know if she wanted the people trespassed. The officer found a man and woman sleeping behind the Mapco. They were checked for warrants and then they left.

* * *

The owner of St. John’s Restaurant at 134 N. Market St. reported to police that someone had stolen a check he placed in the mail intended for EPB, and altered it to be personally cashed in the amount of $8,166.25. The check was from an account tied to the restaurant.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving southbound on Interstate 75 when a piece of drywall came from underneath a truck in the roadway in front of her, and hit her windshield and driver-side mirror. Both the driver and passenger stated they had no injuries at this time.

* * *

A man told police he had invested money into an accounting firm in Chattanooga. Recently in the news, the business had shut down and there were rumors of a possible Ponzi scheme going on within the company. The man said he had been working with the company for the past two years but had recently not been paid and was in default starting in March through September. He was owed approximately $32,000 from investments and wanted to report this incident to the Chattanooga Police Department. This report will be forwarded to CPD's Fraud Division for follow-up.

* * *

A woman spoke to police over the phone and said she is a truck driver and was currently out of town. She said her sister was allowed to use her vehicle, a Saturn RLY, to drive to New Jersey to handle some legal issues she had there. The woman said while her sister was there, she got reconnected with her abusive ex and has not returned to Chattanooga. The woman said the ex has a history of damaging vehicles when angry. The woman said she didn’t want to report the car stolen at this time but just wanted some documentation of the whole situation.

* * *

A man told police his white 2008 Buick Lacrosse was stolen from 4629 Shallowford Road. He believes he had left the keys in the vehicle when he went inside to lock up his business. He didn’t see who took the vehicle. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she had parked in the parking lot at 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr., and, when she returned to her black Escalade, the rear passenger window was shattered.

* * *

A woman was at work at Warehouse Row at 1110 Market St. when a man entered the store. He began to speak with her and then asked her to go on a date. She refused and said she had a boyfriend and not available. The man then asked for her Instagram and she provided it. She was nervous to tell him no because of an uneasy feeling she had while speaking with him. Once she provided it on a piece of paper, he left the store. Later that night the woman removed her photos from her Instagram account; though private, she deleted her account. The man then showed up to her place of work over the following few days attempting to make contact with her and even brought in his pet squirrel. Eventually a store employee at the woman’s request spoke with him, along with Warehouse Row Security, and asked him to not return to the store and to no longer ask their employees personal questions. The man was agitated by this confrontation but ultimately left the store, but only to sit outside with his arms crossed and watch the employees from the window. At this time, it is believed that the man may have problems with social cues and behavior but is not a threat. An officer went over safety plans with the woman at her request and how to deal with any other situations like this should they ever arise again. The man is described as a white male, 6'-6'4", thin build, thick country accent and country style clothing and a pet squirrel that rides on his shoulder.