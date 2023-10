Here's The List Of The 1st 30 "Unpermitted Operators" Of STVRs To Be Cited Before AHO

The city on Tuesday sent out the first batch of "violation orders" to 30 "illegal" operators of short term vacation rentals (STVRs).

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the city has identified 268 violators in all and will be sending out 30 notices a week until all have been advised.

Those getting the notices will have to appear before the city's new Administrative Hearing Officer and could face penalties of $500 per day until they come into compliance.

The first hearing before AHO Jim Exum on Nov. 15 will be at the Development Resource Center on Market Street.

Here's the list of the first 30 "unpermitted STVRs" to receive a notice of violation under the new rules and procedures.