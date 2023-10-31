Latest Headlines

Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos

  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring another coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early December.

There will be a limited edition of 500 copies, and orders are being taken now.

The book is a companion to the earlier Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Editor John Wilson said a rich collection of old pictures of the historic and scenic city initially fell into 25 distinct topics. Thirteen of those were covered in Chattanooga in Old Photos.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge.

There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people.

That planned 26th chapter was Cameron Hill, and it could develop into still another photo book in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, Mr. Wilson said.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages in a softbound edition.

Reserve a copy of More Old Chattanooga Photos by submitting a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope. You will be mailed your copy or copies as soon as it comes off the press.

When the book is off the presses, there will be an opportunity to buy those directly from Mr. Wilson for local purchases of three or more copies and avoid the postage and handling charge.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is part of the Historic Chattanooga Photo Books series. No copies remain of The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

You are still able to purchase the other books in the series. They are:

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

For the other books in the series, mail a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

Latest Headlines
Late Charge By Mike Poe Sparks Amateurs To Challenge Cup Victory
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2023
Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Downtown Stakeholders Airing Safety, Vandalism Concerns At Sessions With City Officials
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Riverfront Parkway Battery Firm Reallocates $100 Million Federal Grant Toward Getting Production Underway
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
City Council Approves TIF District For Huge Project At Alstom Site; Make-Over For Westside
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga Woman, 52, Dies In Head-On Crash In Catoosa County
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Breaking News
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 10/31/2023

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring another coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early ... more

Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge
  • 10/31/2023

A man charged in a Sept. 5 carjacking is now facing federal charges as well. A federal complaint has been brought against Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr., 28. on a carjacking charge. Gillespie ... more

Chattanooga Woman, 52, Dies In Head-On Crash In Catoosa County
  • 10/31/2023

A 52-year-old Chattanooga woman died in a head-on crash in Catoosa County on Monday. The Georgia State Patrol said Lisa Renee Headrick was unresponsive at the scene and later died. The ... more

Breaking News
East Ridge Man Gets 7 Years For Involvement In Sex Trafficking Scheme
  • 10/31/2023
City Plans To Add 8-10 Park Rangers To Help In Park Security
  • 10/31/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has Panic Attack When She Can’t Find Her Phone; Ex-Employee Uses Company Card To Buy Furniture
  • 10/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
Sports
Late Charge By Mike Poe Sparks Amateurs To Challenge Cup Victory
  • 10/31/2023
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
  • 10/31/2023
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
  • 10/31/2023
6 In Double Figures As #11/12 Lady Vols Cruise Past Carson-Newman
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Flower City In NISA Semifinals Sunday
  • 10/30/2023
Happenings
14th Annual Chattanooga Guns And Hoses "Battle Of The Badges" Event Is Nov. 3
  • 10/31/2023
Free Entrance To Point Park Offered On Nov. 11, In Celebration Of Veterans Day
  • 10/31/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
"On The Line" Fundraiser For Documentary Film By Rachel Porter Is Nov. 17
  • 10/31/2023
Norfolk Southern Railroad Announces Road Upcoming Closures
Norfolk Southern Railroad Announces Road Upcoming Closures
  • 10/31/2023
Entertainment
CSO Presents Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony Sunday
  • 10/31/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
  • 10/30/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
  • 10/30/2023
Resonant Rogues Performs With Matt Heckler At The Woodshop Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Portraits Of Noah Parden And Styles Hutchins To Be Unveiled At Ceremony Nov. 1
  • 10/31/2023
CDOT 2023-2024 Paving And Resurfacing Season Begins
  • 10/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
La Paz Chattanooga Introduces Avanzando Through College Program To Help Latino Students Graduate College
  • 10/31/2023
Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice
  • 10/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 10/30/2023
Living Well
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
  • 10/30/2023
HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children
  • 10/30/2023
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
  • 10/30/2023
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Concert Of Sacred Jazz And Chicago Jazz Mass To Be Offered At Church Of The Good Shepherd
  • 10/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Obituaries
James B. McClellan, Jr.
James B. McClellan, Jr.
  • 10/31/2023
Virginia “Jenny” Gass
Virginia “Jenny” Gass
  • 10/31/2023
Thomas Jay McNabb
Thomas Jay McNabb
  • 10/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Ngo, Hanh Thi Cao (Cleveland)
Ngo, Hanh Thi Cao (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Woody, Sharon Rose (Cleveland)
Woody, Sharon Rose (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Ledford, Frances Kellett (Summerville)
Ledford, Frances Kellett (Summerville)
  • 10/31/2023