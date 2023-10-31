Latest Headlines

Riverfront Parkway Battery Firm Reallocates Federal Grant Toward Getting Production Underway

  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Novonix Limited, a leading battery materials and technology company, on Tuesday announced that its anode materials division finalized its $100 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand domestic production of high-performance, synthetic graphite anode materials at its Riverfront Parkway facility at the former Alstom site.

Novonix on Oct. 20 had announced its selection to enter negotiations for $150 million in grant funding to support the construction of a new synthetic graphite manufacturing facility with a targeted initial output of 30,000 tons per year. Through negotiations with the DOE, the company successfully reallocated the funding more immediately to its Riverside facility which has a target production of up to 20,000 tons and, accordingly, resized the award to $100 million.

The DOE grant funding will support the installation and commissioning of equipment to produce the targeted 20,000 tons of capacity from Riverside. Under the terms of the grant, government funds must be matched by the recipient. In addition to the $100 million DOE grant funding, the company expects its cash position, customer revenues, additional government programs, strategic partners and other capital sources to fund planned growth, it was stated.

Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of Novonix said, “We are excited to complete the award negotiation with the DOE and expand the capacity of our Riverside facility. The ability to deploy $100 million towards Riverside’s recently increased production targets will have an immediate beneficial impact on the company’s plans and the battery materials supply chain here in North America.

“Recent Chinese export controls on graphite reiterate the importance of building domestic supply in the U.S. We remain committed to continued expansion and building additional production facilities with our focus currently on reaching mass production at Riverside to demonstrate our ability to compete, both technically and commercially, on a global scale.”

This grant funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is aimed to support establishing a North American battery supply chain amidst surging demand and growing calls to onshore these critical industries, it was stated. Synthetic graphite is currently imported almost exclusively from China.

Novonix’s Riverside facility is due to begin production in late 2024 to support the company’s supply agreement with KORE Power, and the company will provide a progress update in the first quarter of 2024. The company continues to engage with other prospective customers about product qualification, production timelines, and potential supply agreements that could be supported from Riverside or future production facilities, officials said.

Novonix also continues to advance plans for a new production facility with an initial production target of at least 30,000 tons. The engineering and design of this facility will leverage the updated engineering specific to Riverside to be completed in the first quarter of next year, it was stated.

Officials said, "The company’s application for funding support under the DOE Loan Programs Office’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Program has been invited to Due Diligence (Phase 3). A loan through the ATVM program may provide leverage up to 80 percent of eligible project costs of the company's next facility. The timing of this next facility and Novonix’s subsequent plans to reach 150,000 tons of production in North America will be based on the timelines of potential customer demand."

Novonix is "a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, Novonix has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future."

Latest Headlines
Riverfront Parkway Battery Firm Reallocates Federal Grant Toward Getting Production Underway
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
City Council Approves TIF District For Huge Project At Alstom Site; Make-Over For Westside
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga Woman, 52, Dies In Head-On Crash In Catoosa County
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
East Ridge Man Gets 7 Years For Involvement In Sex Trafficking Scheme
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
City Plans To Add 8-10 Park Rangers To Help In Park Security
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2023
Breaking News
Chattanooga Woman, 52, Dies In Head-On Crash In Catoosa County
  • 10/31/2023

A 52-year-old Chattanooga woman died in a head-on crash in Catoosa County on Monday. The Georgia State Patrol said Lisa Renee Headrick was unresponsive at the scene and later died. The ... more

East Ridge Man Gets 7 Years For Involvement In Sex Trafficking Scheme
  • 10/31/2023

Five individuals, including an East Ridge man, have been sentenced for their involvement in a sex trafficking scheme that occurred throughout the Northern District of Georgia. The conduct came ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Has Panic Attack When She Can’t Find Her Phone; Ex-Employee Uses Company Card To Buy Furniture
  • 10/31/2023

Police responded to vandalism on Douglas Street. They arrived and spoke with a woman who was outside. She claimed she was having a panic attack and police requested EMS. An officer waited with ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 10/30/2023
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
  • 10/30/2023
Another Iconic Chattanooga Restaurant Closes - Big River Grille
Another Iconic Chattanooga Restaurant Closes - Big River Grille
  • 10/30/2023
Female, 22, Carried Out After Fall At The Pocket On Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
  • 10/31/2023
6 In Double Figures As #11/12 Lady Vols Cruise Past Carson-Newman
  • 10/31/2023
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Flower City In NISA Semifinals Sunday
  • 10/30/2023
UTC's Redman Named Setter Of The Week
  • 10/30/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Former White Oak Elementary
  • 10/30/2023
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
14th Annual Chattanooga Guns And Hoses "Battle Of The Badges" Event Is Nov. 3
  • 10/31/2023
"On The Line" Fundraiser For Documentary Film By Rachel Porter Is Nov. 17
  • 10/31/2023
Entertainment
CSO Presents Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony Sunday
  • 10/31/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
  • 10/30/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
  • 10/30/2023
Resonant Rogues Performs With Matt Heckler At The Woodshop Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Portraits Of Noah Parden And Styles Hutchins To Be Unveiled At Ceremony Nov. 1
  • 10/31/2023
Tech Goes Home Receives $20,000 Truist Foundation Grant To Benefit Aspiring Chattanooga Entrepreneurs
  • 10/30/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
La Paz Chattanooga Introduces Avanzando Through College Program To Help Latino Students Graduate College
  • 10/31/2023
Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice
  • 10/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 10/30/2023
Living Well
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
  • 10/30/2023
HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children
  • 10/30/2023
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
  • 10/30/2023
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Concert Of Sacred Jazz And Chicago Jazz Mass To Be Offered At Church Of The Good Shepherd
  • 10/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Obituaries
James B. McClellan, Jr.
James B. McClellan, Jr.
  • 10/31/2023
Virginia “Jenny” Gass
Virginia “Jenny” Gass
  • 10/31/2023
Thomas Jay McNabb
Thomas Jay McNabb
  • 10/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Varro, Lucille Yvonne (Cleveland)
Varro, Lucille Yvonne (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Mowery, Mary Pearl (Cleveland)
Mowery, Mary Pearl (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Torbett, Kenneth Ray (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023