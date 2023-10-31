Latest Headlines

Man Arrested In Sept. 5 Carjacking Now Facing Federal Charge

  Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr.
Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr.

A man charged in a Sept. 5 carjacking is now facing federal charges as well.

A federal complaint has been brought against Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr., 28. on a carjacking charge. Gillespie also faces state charges for the same incident.

The federal complaint says a man advised that two black males approached him from some bushes at 2703 E. 21st St. and made him lie face down on the ground. One of the men held a full-sized handgun on him and said, "I know you got money. I'm going to shoot you in the leg."

He said the other man searched him and took several items, including his cell phone and gun as well as a backpack with $1,100 cash. The victim said the second man was very aggressive and urged the man with the gun to fire it.

They took the man's car and fled in his gray 2016 Nissan Altima. 

Three days later, authorities went to the residence of Gillespie's girlfriend at Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe. The gray Nissan Altima was found parked behind the residence.  

The victim was shown a photo lineup and he picked out Gillespie as one of the carjackers and the one who held him at gunpoint.

Authorities returned to the Fort Oglethorpe residence, where they said Gillespie was hiding in a return air duct. He gave himself up after a standoff of about three hours.

Authorities said on Gillespie's phone they found an explicit photo of him in the victim's car holding his genitalia.

A second search of the residence turned up a handgun and keys to the Nissan Altima.

Gillespie has four prior felonies, it was stated.

 

 

 

