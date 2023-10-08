Driver Finally Stopped With PIT Maneuver After Damaging Vehicles, Private Property

A PIT maneuver was used on Saturday afternoon to finally stop a driver who had hit several vehicles.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to assist Chattanooga Police with stopping the vehicle. Deputies were alerted that the suspect had allegedly already struck several other vehicles and damaged private property.

After a failed stop attempt CPD was advised not to pursue the vehicle. Two HCSO deputies in the area responded to the call for assistance and soon located the suspect’s vehicle.

After attempting another traffic stop near the exit ramp to Shallowford Road on I-75 northbound, the suspect continued to flee and turned onto Hamilton Place Boulevard. To prevent further damage or injuries and due to the amount of traffic in that area, an HCSO lieutenant attempted to conduct a PIT maneuver and was able to force the suspect to the right side of the road, where they were boxed in by the other HCSO deputies.

The suspect was then removed from the vehicle, taken into custody without further incident, and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center by CPD.

The suspect, Emory Letson, is charged with two counts of evading arrest, vandalism, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to exercise due care, driving left of center, failure to yield right of way, failure to report an accident, reckless driving, DUI and failure to register a trailer.