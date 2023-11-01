Chattanooga Man Gets 192 Months In Federal Prison For Being "Poly-Drug Distributor"

Latest Headlines

A Chattanooga man who federal authorities called a "poly-drug distributor" has been sentenced to serve 192 months in federal prison.

Dejuan Cooper appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

He was arrested in March 2022 along with Edward Ayala and charged by federal authorities with distributing large amounts of fentanyl, which has brought on a number of overdose deaths.

Cooper was arrested initially after agents on Jan. 25 got permission for a wiretap of phones used by Cooper. Agents were able to listen to a number of conversations on fentanyl deals beginning on Feb. 11.

When Cooper was arrested, he had $2,627 in cash on him. Another $16,980 in cash was found in his bedroom along with a large amount of heroin.

Afterward, Cooper and Edward Ayala were indicted by a federal Grand Jury on drug selling charges.

Prosecutors said Cooper faced enhanced punishment because of a prior conviction for a violent felony - facilitation to commit aggravated robbery. Also he had a prior federal conviction for crack cocaine sales.

Ayala was earlier sentenced to 70 months.

A 22-year-old Chattanooga man, who was earlier convicted by a jury of being a felon in possession of a weapon, has been sentenced to serve 110 months in federal prison. Andre Blocker Jr. appeared ... more

Police responded to a vandalism call at the Local Dive Retail at 607 Cherokee Blvd. A woman told police that when she arrived at work that morning, she found graffiti spray paint on her rented ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY 1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff POSSESSION OF DRUG ... more

