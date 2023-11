The Rib and Loin in Hixson is closing after 34 years of "serving Chattanooga's best barbecue."

The Rib and Loin in Brainerd remains open.

Restaurant personnel said the Rib and Loin building on Highway 153 has been sold.

"We appreciate everyone. We're sad to be closing," an employee said.

Sunday (today) is the last day.

The Rib and Loin opened in 1989.