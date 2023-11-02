Renovated Apartment Complex On Mountain Creek Road Sells For Over $45 Million

An apartment complex on Mountain Creek Road has sold for $45,150,000.

Ascent at Signal Mountain was formerly called Radius Apartments. The name was changed in September 2020 when the name was changed and the property was sold for $32 million.

At the time the apartments, which were built in 1972, received a number of updates.

The complex includes 50 acres of green space, pickle ball courts, disc golf course, workout area and a salt water pool.

The sale was from Signal Mountain Multifamily Partners LLC to Makor Signal Mountain LLC.