Renovated Apartment Complex On Mountain Creek Road Sells For Over $45 Million

  • Thursday, November 2, 2023

An apartment complex on Mountain Creek Road has sold for $45,150,000.

Ascent at Signal Mountain was formerly called Radius Apartments. The name was changed in September 2020 when the name was changed and the property was sold for $32 million.

At the time the apartments, which were built in 1972, received a number of updates.

The complex includes 50 acres of green space, pickle ball courts, disc golf course, workout area and a salt water pool.

The sale was from Signal Mountain Multifamily Partners LLC to Makor Signal Mountain LLC.

 

The popular Cookie Jar Cafe at Dunlap, which suffered a damaging fire on July 9, is set to reopen on Jan. 2, the owners announced. Jodie and Sue Ann Lockhart had vowed to rebuild just a few ...

A Chattanooga Housing Authority community manager told police an ex-tenant was recently evicted from an apartment on Devel Lane. The day the woman moved out of the apartment, a Housing Authority ...

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 1101 ARLINGTON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION ...

