3 Men Shot On 4th Avenue Tuesday Night

  • Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Three men, 19, 22, and 27, were shot Tuesday night while walking on 4th Avenue.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:01 p.m. to a call of multiple people shot in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. When officers arrived, they made contact with three men suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals the three men were walking on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting at them.
Investigators are working to learn the exact circumstances of this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

 
