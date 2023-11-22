Chattanooga Volkswagen Employees To Get 11% Pay Increase

Volkswagen will increase hourly pay for production workers at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chattanooga by 11 percent.

The announcement comes after a UAW strike that yielded union auto workers a major pay increase.

According to Indeed.com, Average Volkswagen hourly pay ranges from approximately $12.37 per hour for forklift operator to $22.99 per hour for production associate. The average Volkswagen salary ranges from approximately $45,000 per year for assembler to $87,300 per year for launch specialist.

State Rep. Greg Vital said, “I commend Volkswagen for recognizing the value of its employees with these increased wages. This additional compensation will benefit families in meaningful ways, especially during the holiday season.

"Not only is Volkswagen a valued employer, but it is also an outstanding community partner through the valuable workforce training programs and support for local nonprofits that it provides.

"I appreciate the company and all of its suppliers for their continued commitment to Chattanooga and our region.”

State Rep. Greg Vital represents House District 29, which includes the eastern portion of Hamilton County. He has served in the Tennessee General Assembly since 2021.