Man, 30, Shot And Killed On Bonny Oaks Drive; Man, 27, Injured

A man, 30, was killed in a shooting on Bonny Oaks Drive Thursday night, and another person was injured..



Chattanooga Police responded at 11:32 p.m. to a person shot call at 4715 Bonny Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening injury.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The 27-year-old was treated at the scene and did not want to be transported to a hospital.





A short time later, officers were advised a second person arrived at a local hospital.When officers arrived, they found the 30-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.





A self-defense claim by a third person is under investigation in relation to this incident. Investigators are working to learn the exact circumstances of the incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.