Man, 30, Shot And Killed On Bonny Oaks Drive; Man, 27, Injured

  • Friday, November 24, 2023
A man, 30, was killed in a shooting on Bonny Oaks Drive Thursday night, and another person was injured..

Chattanooga Police responded at 11:32 p.m. to a person shot call at 4715 Bonny Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The 27-year-old was treated at the scene and did not want to be transported to a hospital.

A short time later, officers were advised a second person arrived at a local hospital.
When officers arrived, they found the 30-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

A self-defense claim by a third person is under investigation in relation to this incident. Investigators are working to learn the exact circumstances of the incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.
Profiles Of Valor — Thanksgiving
  • 11/22/2023
Wiedmer: Is Tennessee Becoming A Basketball School?
  • 11/24/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2023
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
  • 11/24/2023
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 11/21/2023
Profiles Of Valor — Thanksgiving
  • 11/22/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
All 320 Dalton Utilities Employees Become CPR Certified
  • 11/22/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
  • 11/21/2023
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
  • 11/22/2023
Donna Jean Colbert
  • 11/24/2023
Claude “Benny” Benjamin Cuzzort, Jr.
  • 11/24/2023
Patricia Ann Roe
  • 11/24/2023
