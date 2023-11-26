UTC Wins FSC Playoff At Austin Peay With Last Second Field Goal
Latest Headlines

Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter

  • Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Charles Siskin
President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter and Diane Siskin. Also shown are the North Portico of the White House and the East Room, the largest and most formal of the state reception rooms. The postcards are from the White House Historical Association.
President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter and Diane Siskin. Also shown are the North Portico of the White House and the East Room, the largest and most formal of the state reception rooms. The postcards are from the White House Historical Association.

I don’t remember the exact date, my wife is much better with dates, but I do remember that it was raining as our limousine pulled under the portico of the East Wing of the White House.

Because of my wife’s job as a feature writer at the Chattanooga Free Press and the relationship fostered with President Carter through a series of articles about the Carter family, she received an invitation to a Christmas party for the press at the White House.

Regardless of your political affiliation, no matter who was or is currently residing at that most impressive address, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, a coveted invitation to attend an event there was both exciting and an honor. Or as I said to my bride, “Count me in!”

First things first, as I remembered, I needed a tuxedo. (My talented wife will remind me if I did or didn’t). Borrow or buy was the question and the answer was rent. Simple enough. Like a Christmas turkey I needed all the “fixins”, tux shirt, bow tie, cummerbund and shoes. Properly outfitted that night we headed inside for a memorable evening. And we were not disappointed.

While security was tight, I’m sure it doesn’t compare with what now takes place in order to get inside the White House. We were on a check list and we did have to show a picture I.D.

That was it and “just like that” we were escorted by a Marine in full dress to the main ballroom where a large crowd of journalists was mixing and mingling. There was no alcohol in sight. The Carters were very strict about that.

My wife seemed to know several of the writers there and, while she was speaking with them, I tried to look as inconspicuous as any husband might under the circumstances. First off I checked the buffet.

Being in food service I wanted to see and taste what was being offered. It was typical Southern country fare. You could call it “finger food” and I did. Nothing wrong with that but since it was a large crowd and there was limited seating, if any at all, handling a small plate of food and a cup of punch was pretty much a balancing act and gave me a greater understanding of how to handle my next catered event.

At one point in the evening I did wander out into the White House itself and was accompanied by one of the Marines who were on duty that evening. He showed me around several of the public rooms normally open for tours. Having my own personal guide was another highlight of my evening.

However, the real highlight of that evening came when I was tapped on the shoulder and told that I would be dancing with Mrs. Carter shortly and basically… Stand By. And moments later I was dancing with Rosalynn Carter. She called me by name as I remember and, while I don’t know what I responded, I’m sure it was something insipid. I remember she was light on her feet but then again this was no Dancing with the Stars. However, Mrs. Carter was the star and those few minutes we danced together were and remain very special and quite memorable.

What stuck in my mind was how she called me by my name. While I know she had been told by one of her staff in advance, I thought it was pretty cool to have the wife of the President of the United States speak to me as though we were old friends. Those few short minutes we spent on the dance floor seemed very natural. That was Rosalynn Carter’s style.

That’s how I will remember her as a gracious Southern lady from Plains, Georgia who was thrust into a very harsh limelight and who handled her fame with charm and grace. Always a lady as well as a pretty good dancer.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2023
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2023
Mocs Bounce Back To Beat Southeast Missouri
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2023
Dan Fleser: Milton Comes Through On Emotional Day
Dan Fleser: Milton Comes Through On Emotional Day
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2023
Lady Vols Edge Oklahoma In Bounce Back Win, 76-73
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2023
No. 21 Tennessee Storms Past Vandy On Senior Day, 48-24
No. 21 Tennessee Storms Past Vandy On Senior Day, 48-24
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Car Man Rents On Turo Is Never Returned; Man Steals Beer Because Store Not Allowed To Sell It Before 8 A.M.
  • 11/27/2023

A man on Relocation Way told police he recently had his vehicle stolen and wished to make a report. He said he placed his vehicle on Turo for rental, where it was then rented by a man. He said ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CALLOWAY, RONALD JR 717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD EVADING ARREST ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Accuses Brake Shop Of Causing Other Damage; Purse And Gun Stolen Out Of Couples' Unlocked Vehicle
  • 11/26/2023

A woman told police that a brake shop replaced the rear brake pads on her 2008 Mercury Milan. when she drove away she noticed her power steering "stiffened" and the vehicle was making a noise. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2023
Police Blotter: Man Scammed By Fake Rental Car Employee; Rescuers Must Break Down Door To Get To Drunk Man
  • 11/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2023
Man, 30, Shot And Killed On Bonny Oaks Drive; Man, 27, Injured
  • 11/24/2023
Man, 41, Shot On Highway 58 In Apparent Road Rage Incident
  • 11/24/2023
Opinion
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/26/2023
Reforming Our Cash Bail System Will Improve Public Safety - And Response
  • 11/26/2023
A Much Different Idea - And Response
  • 11/24/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/24/2023
Unpack The Supreme Court
  • 11/23/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Comes Through On Emotional Day
Dan Fleser: Milton Comes Through On Emotional Day
  • 11/26/2023
Mocs Bounce Back To Beat Southeast Missouri
  • 11/26/2023
No. 21 Tennessee Storms Past Vandy On Senior Day, 48-24
No. 21 Tennessee Storms Past Vandy On Senior Day, 48-24
  • 11/26/2023
Lady Vols Edge Oklahoma In Bounce Back Win, 76-73
  • 11/26/2023
UTC Women Down Northern Kentucky At Daytona Beach Classic
UTC Women Down Northern Kentucky At Daytona Beach Classic
  • 11/26/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Fall Is Here
Life With Ferris: Fall Is Here
  • 11/26/2023
John Shearer: Walden’s Ridge Park Has Something For Everyone
  • 11/24/2023
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Nov. 24
  • 11/23/2023
In-Town Gallery December Events
In-Town Gallery December Events
  • 11/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Williams Island Not Needed - Yet
  • 11/23/2023
Entertainment
PHOTOS: The Magic Of Underwater Sea Adventure Of EPB Holiday Windows
  • 11/26/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Malmedy Massacre Trial - Ralph Schumacker
Jerry Summers: Malmedy Massacre Trial - Ralph Schumacker
  • 11/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
  • 11/24/2023
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/21/2023
Opinion
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/26/2023
Reforming Our Cash Bail System Will Improve Public Safety - And Response
  • 11/26/2023
A Much Different Idea - And Response
  • 11/24/2023
Dining
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
  • 11/19/2023
Business/Government
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/24/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI And Drug Possession - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/24/2023
Georgia Sees Marginal Changes In October Unemployment Rates
  • 11/23/2023
Real Estate
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 16-22
  • 11/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/23/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Center For Pentecostal Preaching Named For Dr. Paul L. Walker
  • 11/22/2023
Edna Varner, Bo Watson Honored By Tennessee Charter School Center
  • 11/21/2023
Lee Holds First-Generation Week
Lee Holds First-Generation Week
  • 11/22/2023
Living Well
All 320 Dalton Utilities Employees Become CPR Certified
All 320 Dalton Utilities Employees Become CPR Certified
  • 11/22/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
  • 11/21/2023
VA To Host PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair In Chattanooga
  • 11/22/2023
Memories
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoors
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Application Period For Late Season WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Until Dec. 5
  • 11/22/2023
TWRA Detects Chronic Wasting Disease In Lewis County
  • 11/20/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
  • 11/22/2023
Obituaries
Sonya Natalie Lacy
Sonya Natalie Lacy
  • 11/26/2023
Sara Cole Garner
Sara Cole Garner
  • 11/26/2023
Charles Eugene Baker
Charles Eugene Baker
  • 11/26/2023
Area Obituaries
Haygood, Joyce Laquista (Summerville)
  • 11/24/2023
Baker, Carl Stephen "Steve" (Summerville)
  • 11/24/2023
Willoughby, Dolores Milton (Athens)
  • 11/23/2023