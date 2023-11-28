Police Blotter: Man Missing Pistol He Left On Trunk Of Car When Driving To Work; Couple Steals Laundry Detergent From Dollar General

A man on Grubb Road told police that he left his Taurus GC2 9mm pistol on the trunk of his vehicle, then drove to work. He said the gun fell off somewhere on that route and he has been unable to locate it. The gun was entered into NCIC.* * *Police spoke with an employee who said a man was seen following another vehicle into the gated storage facility at 8111 E. Brainerd Road around 7:30 a.m. that morning. He said the man does not rent from the business. The man was seen exiting the property two hours after entering.Photos of the man were given to police. The employee requested to have the man trespassed if located.* * *A woman told police she left her vehicle unlocked in the parking lot of Hidden Acres Apartments, 4518 Hixson Pike, overnight. She said that morning she found that someone had entered the vehicle and taken a bag of miscellaneous prescription bottles. The woman was concerned since the bottles had her name on them.* * *A man told police he had his 2020 Jeep Cherokee parked at the parking lot in front of Edley's BBQ. He said that signs from a nearby construction site blew into his vehicle, causing damage to the rear passenger door/bumper area.* * *A man on W. Main Street told police he noticed damage to his 2017 Mercedes C43 just below the driver's side headlight. He was unsure where or how the damage occurred.* * *A woman on Seneca Avenue called police for help. Police met her outside of her residence. She said she wanted to call Ace Hardware so they could fix her heater. Police allowed the woman to use their phone to call Ace Hardware. The woman was satisfied with the phone call and said she needed no further assistance. Police made CH711 aware of the incident.* * *A woman on E. 8th Street told police that sometime overnight her rental car was entered and the following items were stolen: Chromebook Laptop, credit/debit cards and a North Face bookbag.* * *A shoplifting was reported at the Circle K, 4849 Hixson Pike. An employee told police a white male and a white female homeless couple came into the store. He said he is familiar with the two because they come into the store often. He said the man took a sandwich and went into the bathroom to eat it. He said the woman took a piece of candy and left the store. Both of them passed all points of sale without paying for the items, according to the employee. He said they did not want to press charges, only to have the two of them trespassed. Police attempted to locate the two, but were unable to do so.* * *Police met with a man who got his box truck stuck under the bridge at 3317 Alton Park Blvd. He told police he did not have enough clearance to pass through the tunnel. The man was able to let enough air out of his tires to get his truck unstuck. Police notified Norfolk RR so they can inspect the bridge.* * *A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police a white male stole several items ($95.82) from inside the store. The man passed all points of store sales and loss prevention tried to stop him. He then dropped his bag with merchandise inside and took off running. Police will BOLO a picture of the man.* * *A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police that someone had broken the window on her Kia (est. damage $300). Police observed the rear driver's side window of the vehicle to have been broken. She said that she last saw her vehicle around 8 a.m. the day before. She said she found her ignition destroyed and she is unable to insert her key into the ignition due to the damage. She said her Ring camera did not capture any video of the incident, and there is no known suspect.* * *A woman on S. Crest Road told police that when she went to her vehicle that morning, she found that someone had ransacked it and stolen her passport. She believes her vehicle was left unlocked.* * *A woman on Carriage Parc Drive told police her vehicle was vandalized sometime overnight. Police observed the driver's side rear window shattered. The woman said she does not know if anything was stolen and she does not have any suspect information. The apartment complex management team will check their surveillance cameras for any possible suspect information.* * *A woman on Outlook Lane told police that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked Nissan Altima and stole her Versace sunglasses and her garage door opener.* * *A employee of the Dollar General, 3210 Wilcox Blvd., told police two people entered the store and stole laundry detergent and fled without paying. She said she has footage of the incident. Police provided her with an email address to send the footage.