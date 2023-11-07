Trion Man Convicted For Affixing Razor Blades To Shopping Carts

Chattooga County jurors convicted Jessie James Stinnett, 47, of two counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree after less than 15 minutes of deliberation.

The jury reviewed almost two hours of security footage from Walmart and heard testimony from Walmart loss prevention officer Jessica Guerra and Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Wendell Flood.

The evidence presented at trial showed that on Dec. 31, 2022, and Feb. 16, Stinnett entered the Walmart located off of Highway 27 in Trion. Stinnett then selected a shopping cart and wandered around the store for an extended period of time without selecting more than a few items. On each occasion, Stinnett made his way to the hardware section and selected a package of razor blades from the shelf. While out of view of security cameras he then affixed one of the razor blades under the plastic cover of the shopping cart handle so that the blade would face downward. After Stinnett wandered throughout the store he then checked out and left the shopping carts, with blades attached, at the entrance of the store for unwitting customers to use. On each occasion the blades were located by customers without injury.

Once the blade was located on Feb. 16, Walmart loss prevention officer Jessica Guerra scrutinized hours of security footage going backward in time from the moment the blades were located and following the cart through the store to the moment that Stinnett first grabbed the cart. Ms. Guerra was able to illustrate for the jury the layout of the store and provide context for Stinnett’s movements within the hardware section where he selected the razor blades. Upon his review of the video, Investigator Flood identified Stinnett as the man shown on each occasion and took warrants for his arrest.

The state was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Alan Smith, who was assisted by administrative staff Elena Floyd and Jordan Floyd and victim advocate Cara Parris.

“I want to commend the diligent work of Ms. Guerra, Investigator Flood, and the prosecution team led by Mr. Smith who ensured that this criminal would never hurt someone in our community,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller. “Our Main Streets and businesses are safer today because of their hard work.”

On October 2, 2023, Judge Graham sentenced Stinnett to 20 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison without parole.