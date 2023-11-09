Police Find No Evidence Of Rumored Threat At Lookout Valley Middle/High School

Chattanooga Police were notified of a possible threat against Lookout Valley Middle/High School early Thursday morning. The rumors circulating were in reference to a threat at the school later this week.





CPD's Neighborhood Policing and Criminal Investigations bureaus immediately started an investigation of the threat.





Chattanooga Police said, "After a thorough investigation by CPD along with assistance from our federal partners, we found there is no known active threat against Lookout Valley Middle/High School.





"Out of an abundance of caution, Lookout Valley Middle/High School will have additional security and Chattanooga Police Department will have an increased presence at the school for the remainder of the week."



