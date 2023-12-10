6 Dead, At Least 23 Injured As Tornadoes Rip Through Middle Tennessee

Six people were reported killed and 23 injured when tornadoes tore ripped through parts of Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and night.

Chattanooga had also been under a tornado warning from 8:45 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The storm left nearly 50,000 people in the state without power as of Sunday morning.

Three of the deaths and many injured were at Clarksville.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency.

Some houses in Clarksville were blown away.

Rescuers told of hearing cries for help from under debris.

There were also three deaths at Madison, a suburb of Nashville.

There was also significant tornado damage at Gallatin and Hendersonville, northeast of Nashville.