Latest Headlines

School Board Member Says Gateway School "Being Shoved Down Our Throats"

  • Thursday, December 14, 2023
Karitsa Mosley Jones
Karitsa Mosley Jones

School board member Karitsa Mosley Jones charged Thursday night that the planned Gateway School "is being shoved down our throats."

The Gateway School, which would be in a Westside building that the county recently bought for $10 million from BlueCross, was listed as the top facilities priority by Supt. Justin Robertson.

Ms. Jones said, "I know the desires of the county mayor, but we're the school board. I do not for the life of me understand how a choice school falls as a priority over a traditional school."

She said, "I don't have scales over my eyes. I've been bothered by how this project keeps getting pushed to the top. I feel like other persons' choices are trumping our choices."

Ms. Jones said, "Gateway - because it's somebody's great idea - comes to the top. That's bothering me because I'm not stupid. It's pretty clear and obvious what's happening here. There are people who sit around and make decisions, then pressure others.

"I can't support Gateway. With this current administration at the county our schools are being used as pawns to get what people want. I can't keep supporting that. I do not feel that children should be political pawns for political agendas when all our children want is to go to a school that's nice, where they can learn and don't stink and stuffs not falling off the wall."

Supt. Robertson replied, "I'm a little bit taken aback that you would suggest that I would do something for political reasons. That is inaccurate."

Ms. Jones said, "You know who I'm talking about."

Supt. Robertson said, "I know exactly."

He said, "The reason it is the number one priority is that it impacts the biggest number of kids of any project on this list."

Supt. Robertson said the plan is to have Center for Creative Arts move to the Gateway Building. He said that would free up the former City High School on Dallas Road for use by the Normal Park schools.

He said it is planned that the Gateway Center have an arts pathway as well as a career and technical pathway. He said the latter program would start out small with computer science. He said additional career paths could be added based on needs of businesses at the huge project called The Bend.

The Gateway School is due to eventually get up to $32 million from a Tax Increment Financing district that includes The Bend, it was stated. Supt. Robertson said that money would come in over an extended period.

Board member Marco Perez said, "The Gateway School is an exciting project, but we don't want to run out of money for other schools."

He said, "I don't have a clue where the money is coming from (for the major school building program). I call it magic money."

Mr. Perez listed several school projects ahead of Gateway on his priority list.

Board member Jill Black said Center for Creative Arts should not have other programs intermixed with it, saying over time it would "denigrate" the arts school.

She said, "I do not want the businesses at The Bend to get their fingers on the top arts program in the state of Tennessee."

Board member Rhonda Thurman also swiped at the Gateway project, saying, "It's going to take a whole new staff. It's going to cost us a million more."

She hit the fact that having a 6-12 Soddy Daisy High School was a priority over a new Soddy Daisy Middle School. She said, "I don't know anybody who's in favor of (the combined school)."

She said there was little room "up on the hill" at Soddy Daisy High, and said a rash of home building is underway that will further fill up the site. She said just staff members from the middle school would take up 75 parking spaces if moved on the hill.

Noting that the idea of the new Soddy Daisy Middle School was lower on the priority list than the combination, she said, "It's almost like you are holding us hostage. That is wrong."

Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy Wrestlers Sweep East Ridge, Marion
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/14/2023
School Board Member Says Gateway School "Being Shoved Down Our Throats"
School Board Member Says Gateway School "Being Shoved Down Our Throats"
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2023
PHOTOS: CSAS Basketball Girls Host Marion County
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Man Charged With Torturing Prisoners During Bosnia Conflict
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2023
Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2023
Location Of New Red Bank-Hixson Elementary Still Up In The Air
Location Of New Red Bank-Hixson Elementary Still Up In The Air
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2023
Breaking News
Missionary Ridge, Brainerd To Be Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/17/2023

Missionary Ridge will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. Several Brainerd pictures are also included. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Chattanooga Man Charged With Torturing Prisoners During Bosnia Conflict
  • 12/14/2023

A Chattanooga man was arraigned Thursday in Federal Court on charges that he tortured prisoners during the armed conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s. According to a superseding ... more

Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
  • 12/14/2023

Eric Upshaw, 43, of Flintstone, Ga., was arrested Thursday afternoon after Drug Task Force agents served a search warrant at his Nancy Lane residence, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve ... more

Breaking News
Work Begins On Converting Long Vacant Chattanooga Bank Building Into Hilton Tapestry Collection Hotel
  • 12/14/2023
Last Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2019 Douglas Heights Slaying
Last Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2019 Douglas Heights Slaying
  • 12/14/2023
County Planning To Buy Former Center For Sports Medicine; May Be Used For New Forensics Center
  • 12/14/2023
Fire Damages Home On Walden's Ridge Early Thursday Morning
  • 12/14/2023
Only 1 Of 6 Incumbent School Board Members Runs Again
  • 12/14/2023
Opinion
We're Fighting The Wrong War On Drugs
  • 12/14/2023
TDOT Created Terror On The Terraces
  • 12/14/2023
Embrace Transportation Changes
  • 12/14/2023
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
  • 12/13/2023
Smash And Grab Has To Go
  • 12/13/2023
Sports
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
  • 12/13/2023
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
  • 12/14/2023
Four Mocs On FCS Football Central All-American Teams
  • 12/13/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
UTC Women Travel To Nashville To Take On Lipscomb
  • 12/13/2023
Happenings
ArtsBuild Hosts Annual Art Supply Drive To Benefit The Soddy-Daisy Community Library
  • 12/14/2023
HCSO Honored At 37th Annual Christmas At The Courthouse Festivities
  • 12/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
  • 12/14/2023
Dec. 16 Festivities At the Good Old Days Museum Announced
  • 12/14/2023
Military Officers Association Of America Holds Annual Christmas Dinner
  • 12/13/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 7
  • 12/13/2023
Local Performers Star In WDNN-TV’s “North Georgia Christmas Special,” To Air Throughout December
  • 12/13/2023
Opinion
We're Fighting The Wrong War On Drugs
  • 12/14/2023
TDOT Created Terror On The Terraces
  • 12/14/2023
Embrace Transportation Changes
  • 12/14/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
Chambliss Names Susan Veal As Director Of Operations
Chambliss Names Susan Veal As Director Of Operations
  • 12/14/2023
TDEC Seeks Nominations For Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards
  • 12/14/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession Of Marijuana - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/14/2023
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 7-13
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/14/2023
Student Scene
Esmerelda Lee Challenges Graduates At Winter Commencement
  • 12/14/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/14/2023
Mocassin Bend Chatper, NSDAR Presents Tennessee State Poem To 8 Local Schools
  • 12/13/2023
Living Well
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Erlanger Adds 2 New Members To Its Team Of Providers
  • 12/13/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
  • 12/13/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
  • 12/12/2023
Travel
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
  • 12/14/2023
'A Whole Lot Of Singing' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/13/2023
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Obituaries
Jean Reaves Adcox
Jean Reaves Adcox
  • 12/14/2023
Arthur Purcell, Jr.
Arthur Purcell, Jr.
  • 12/14/2023
Linda Dorothy Gibson
  • 12/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Oliver, Patricia Ann (Trenton)
Oliver, Patricia Ann (Trenton)
  • 12/14/2023
Steele, Juanita Deloris "Dee" (Trenton)
Steele, Juanita Deloris "Dee" (Trenton)
  • 12/14/2023
McClure, Don (Dalton)
McClure, Don (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2023