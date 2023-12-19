Police Blotter: Publishers Clearing House "Winner" Is Scammed; Woman Thinks Ex Took Her Money While She Was Doing Her Hair

A woman on E. 10th Street told police she was scammed out of $1,000. She said she received a phone call at approximately 4:30 p.m. from a person named "Albert Johnson," who said she had won a prize from Publishers Clearing House. Mr. Johnson told her the prize was $750,000, $5,000 a week for life, and a 2023 Ford pickup truck. She said Mr. Johnson informed her that she would have to purchase two $500 Visa Vanilla gift cards and provide him the information on the cards in order for him to send the money to her. She said she spoke to her son and he called the phone number on the back of the card to check the balance and the total of $1,000 had been spent. She said her son was able to see where the money was spent and she will attempt to call him at a later date and time to have him provide police with that information. She also said Mr. Johnson asked her to call him back in the morning in order to set up a meeting place and time for her to receive her prize. Police told her not to do so for her safety, to which she agreed. There is not enough information to file charges against the person by the name of Albert Johnson.



* * *

Police conducted a school check at St. Jude School at 930 Ashland Terrace and found a door unsecured at the back of the gymnasium. Police observed no damage to the door and cleared the gym. Police did not locate anyone inside or anyone suspicious around the area. Dispatch made contact with the responsible, who said he will have security monitor the door and leave the door unlocked for the night.

* * *

A woman on W. 12th Street Court told police she woke up at approximately 4:15 a.m. to her girlfriend arguing with her. Both of them said it was a verbal disagreement and they agreed to separate.

* * *



A man contacted police regarding his cell phone. He said he had his phone stolen or lost at some point that morning. He said the last place he knew he had his phone was at Tendercare University Daycare, 1601 Agnes Ave. He said he had tracked his phone to the 2200 block of Tunnel Boulevard, however the occupants of the home did not answer the door. He described the phone as a Samsung Galaxy A13 ($250). He did not have a serial number for the phone. He had no further suspect information.

* * *

A man told police that at 1:54 p.m. the day before, an Uber driver picked him up from his home and drove him to Children's Hospital. He was dropped off there at 2:35 p.m., and he later realized he had left his keys in the back seat of the Uber vehicle. He tried calling the driver through Uber, but he would not return his calls. He also called the Loss Prevention Team there and they told him to file a police report. He gave police the driver's name and a photo of him. The Uber vehicle is a gray Honda CRV. He also gave the tag number to police.

* * *

A woman told police there was a black male with a white beard, tan jacket and black pants and shoes in the area of the Gas and Go, 3801 Tennessee Ave., stopping cars asking for money. She said his last direction of travel was towards the coin laundry in the same complex. Police checked the area, but did not locate the man.

* * *

Police were at an apartment on Manor Road when two people who do not reside there asked if they could go inside. They were told no. Officers went to make sure the door to the apartment was secured, but upon wiggling the door back and forth, the dead bolt loosened, thus rendering it unsecured. When the Crime Scene Unit arrived, a Glock 23 .40 cal. firearm was located in plain view on a night stand to the left of a queen/king sized bed. Due to the two people wanting to get inside the apartment and the door not being able to be secured, the Glock 23 .40 cal. firearm was taken and turned in to Property for safekeeping. No gun form/rights waiver was issued, due to no one around the firearm.

* * *



Police were dispatched to a disorder at Stone Ridge Apartments, 1020 W. 37th St. Police found a man yelling in the alleyway of a building. He said he and his girlfriend were breaking up and had been arguing. He said he wanted to gather his belongings and leave the residence. Police spoke with the girlfriend, who said they had been arguing and she wanted him out of the house. Both of them came to the solution that he would leave the residence for the time being to keep the peace and would return at a later time to gather the rest of his belongings.

* * *



A man told police he had been involved in a fender bender crash at 200 Interstate 75 NB. He said a crash happened in front of them and he could not stop in time and rear-ended the other vehicle. The two had exchanged information and went on their way. He said he does not plan to file with insurance and plans to fix his vehicle himself. The other driver never called in to report this crash.

* * *

Officers received a call about a disorder with a weapon while on scene for a vandalism at the apartments at 404 Tunnel Blvd. An officer was already speaking with the suspect when the call came out and the caller claimed the man had pointed a firearm at her. The man did not have a firearm on him, nor was there any disorder while on scene. Officers were unable to make contact with the caller. She did not answer the door of her apartment, nor was the man at the secondary location where she said she would speak to police.

* * *

An employee at the Game Stop, 5502 Hwy. 153, told police that a silver sedan pulled in front of the store and the driver, a young black male, exited the vehicle and proceeded to go inside. The employee said the man came back out with a My Hero Academia backpack, passing all points of sale without offering payment. The backpack costs approximately $80. The employee said that she would have to wait for her manager to access camera footage. She also said that she would have to ask her manager if the business wanted to press charges.

* * *



Officers responded to a shoplifting at 101 Northgate Mall Dr. An employee of the store told police a black female stole about $1,000 in women's clothing. The store does not have an exact amount of the items. None of the cameras caught the face of the woman. The woman left in a white Chevrolet sedan. No tag information is available.

* * *

A man told police he works out of the storage facility at 5952 Brainerd Road, and the manager is aware of this. He said he buys and sells things and stores them here. He explained to police that there is another couple who are always there and he believes are living in a unit. Police walked through the facility and encountered the couple. The husband explained that they also run their business out of their unit, as they buy and sell merchandise online. They seemed to have an issue with the man who reported them always being on site and they believe he is living in a unit. Police explained to all three that it is up to management what they want to allow or not and that until police have word from them, no one is being kicked out.

* * *

A woman on Talladega Avenue told police she was upset about someone who was messing with her medication and wiping out her phone. She said she does not know who this person is, but believes they are out to get her at her place. She said if she comes, then she will get her. She does not say who "her" is. She showed police her medication and seemed to police as if she had not been taking them, due to the amount of pills in there per date. The woman did not seem to be a danger to herself nor anyone else She did not want EMS or any other police assistance.

* * *

A woman told police she went to her ex-boyfriend mother's house on N. Germantown Road to do her hair. She believes while she was in the bathroom, her ex-boyfriend stole $400 out of her vehicle. She said she did not see him do it, but she was sure it was him because he's done it before. There were no witnesses to the incident. She called her ex-boyfriend and asked him if he took the money, but he denied taking it. She did not know any information about her ex boyfriend, except his first and last name, she believes he was with another person going by the name of "Scooter." She said she wants to prosecute.