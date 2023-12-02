Marion County High School Basketball, Volleyball Player Dies In Wreck On Highway 72

School officials said, "We are devastated to announce the passing of one of our seniors, Bentley Buchanan, this morning.She was a member of our volleyball team and basketball team, but most importantly, our Warrior family. We send our love, prayers, and condolences to all of those impacted by this tragedy.

The school canceled its basketball game on Friday night and is delaying its Mid Winter Dance.

"If anyone in the student body or community need a place to go this evening to process their grief or be around others who are mourning the loss of such a beautiful soul, MCHS will be opening the gym from 4-6pm CST. There will be counselors, school officials, and ministers available to talk to you.

"Please remember her family and friends as they try to find their way through this difficult time."

The Marion County Sheriff's Department sent out this notification on Friday, "Please avoid Hwy 72 from I24 Kimball to Hwy. 156 in South Pittsburg. There has been a crash that has the entire roadway shut down and it will be for a while. Your best alternate route will be to use Hwy. 156."