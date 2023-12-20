Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Gives Woman A Ride And She Takes His Phone; Shoplifter Is Caught When Locked Out Of His Car

  • Wednesday, December 20, 2023

A man told police he gave several people a ride two weeks ago and his cell phone was taken. He said his phone was pinging near 6th Avenue and he requested police assistance getting it back. Police were able to locate his phone with a woman who said she bought it from the man. Police took the phone and called the man. He arrived and said he never made an arrangement to sell his phone to the woman. He was given back his phone. He refused to prosecute.

* * *

Police were called to E. 23rd Street to speak with a man and a locksmith. The man told police he had locked himself out of his vehicle and he called the locksmith. They agreed upon the service and fees and the locksmith responded to assist the man. The man said the locksmith attempted to unlock the door but was unable to do so on the passenger side of the vehicle and then began attempts to unlock the vehicle from the driver side. While the locksmith was doing this, the man said his friend used a coat hanger to unlock the passenger side. The man claimed since the locksmith didn’t unlock the door, he didn’t owe him any money and at a minimum would only pay a service fee but not the full agreed upon amount. Police told the man that he agreed to have service performed by the locksmith in exchange for an agreed upon amount of money and just because he was unsatisfied with the service he received, he was not excused from paying the debt. The man finally agreed to pay for the services rendered.

* * *

Police were called to Hixson Pike where a car had hit a deer. The driver of a Hyundai was traveling north on Hixson Pike when a deer entered the road and struck the front of the car, causing damage. The deer was able to walk away and the owner called for a tow truck. No injuries were reported by the driver.

* * *

A woman on Rockway Drive told police there were suspicious people on her property. She provided photos of the unknown people, looking into vehicles and walking around her porch before leaving.

* * *

A man and woman on Roanoke Avenue were in a verbal disorder over an unknown issue. The man said he was preparing to leave when police arrived. He then left without incident. The man and woman were in a platonic relationship.

* * *

An employee of Speedway at 6121 Lee Hwy. called police because there was a man there who had previously been trespassed. The employee said they asked the man multiple times to leave and he would not. The man then left.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police someone attempted to steal his vehicle sometime during the night. He said the door handle was broken and the column was busted.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police three women were skip scanning several store items and not paying for the merchandise. Once the women passed all points of store sales they were detained. The total of the merchandise not paid for was $50.33. The items were recovered and no charges were filed by Walmart.

* * *

While on a separate incident, police found a live shell casing as well as a projectile near the casing at Bradt Street and Ocoee Street. Police recovered them and turned both items into Chattanooga Police Department Property.

* * *

A man on Central Avenue told police someone attempted to break his front door window. Police saw the front door was shattered.

* * *

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. wanted a man to be trespassed. Police were not able to speak with the man as he had already left the premises.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was a homeless man behind a dumpster at Pep Boys at 2114 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the man and told him he was trespassed from the property since the owners of the property didn’t want any homeless individuals on their lot. The man left the area.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Cromwell Road on a white Chevy Cruse with illegal window tint. The driver was detained and marijuana shake was found on his pants. A search of the vehicle was conducted and no illegal contraband was found.

* * *

Police were flagged down at Walmart at 3901 Hixson Pike for a shoplifter. A man had pushed a cart full of items out the door without paying. He then realized he was locked out of the car so he returned the cart with some of the groceries. Walmart employees got the rest of the merchandise from under his vehicle and took it back in. The man was not prosecuted. He was trespassed from the property and left.

