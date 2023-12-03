Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Thief Takes $60 Cash, Leaves Marinara Sauce At Walmart; Man Departs After Roommate Argument

  • Sunday, December 3, 2023

A man told police he left his marinara sauce and $60 in change at the self-checkout at Walmart at 8101 E. Brainerd Road. When he returned to the store about an hour later, customer service had his marinara sauce, but not his $60.

* * *

A doctor at 6138 Preservation Dr. told police the roof of her vehicle had been keyed while it was parked at her work. She said her vehicle was wrapped in green vinyl and would have to be rewrapped due to the damage. She estimated the damage to be around $1,500. She didn’t have any suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Grand Avenue told police she had an issue with her neighbors sometimes parking on the street in front of her house. She said it made it difficult to get her mail. She said another officer had spoken to her neighbors, but they didn’t speak English and the issue was ongoing. The officer told the woman the vehicles were legally parked.

* * *

A woman at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police she had put her bag down outside her room. She turned her back and the bag was gone. The bag contained her debit card, approximately $100 cash, and a full bottle prescription of gabapentin. The woman requested a report.

* * *

A woman called police and reported her identity had been stolen and used to apply for a Mastercard. That card was used and currently has a $750.61 balance. She said a debt collection agency reached out to her to let her know this occurred in September, 2022. The woman told them it wasn’t her at that time. They reached out to her again in March, 2023. They reached out again this month and have requested she make a police report. The woman said the fraudulent card was associated with an address in Albany, Ga. She said she has never lived at that address and has in fact never been to Albany.

* * *

A man on Highland Avenue told police he loaned his EBT card to a friend so she could buy groceries and he was having trouble getting it back from her. After discussing the situation with the man for several minutes he decided he would just call and attempt to have the card canceled.

* * *

An employee at Men’s Wearhouse at 2021 Gunbarrel Road told police a black female built a tent on the side of the building. The man said he wanted the woman trespassed. An officer spoke with the woman and explained she had to leave the property and wasn’t able to return. She said she understood, gathered her belongings and left the area.

* * *

A woman on Preserve Drive told police her son was acting weird and scaring her. Police spoke to the son who said there were people after him. Police asked him if he wanted to harm himself or others and he said he did not. Police assured him no one was in the house or outside and he said he would go to bed for the night.

* * *

A man on Tacoa Avenue told police his wife has dementia and keeps accusing him of things from the past as if they just occurred, and he was just tired of it. An officer told him that there was nothing police could do, but the officer tried to talk to her and convinced her to go to bed. Eventually, the officer convinced her to leave him alone and go to bed.

* * *

A man on Allemande Way told police he and his brother had gotten into an argument and that his brother needed to leave. The man said he lived there with his mother who was the only one on the lease. Police spoke with the brother who said he was playing with his mom and the man took offense to it and started the argument. The mother said the brother did put his hands on her but it was in a playful manner and she didn’t believe that he intended to harm her. Police told all of them to stay separated and they agreed. While leaving, the man walked back inside and police heard him yelling from outside. Police spoke with him and highly suggested that he needed to find somewhere to go for the night. The man found a place to stay and left.

* * *

A woman on Browndell Drive told police she received a notification that there was movement outside of her home. She observed what appeared to be a white male standing in her driveway staring at her home and at the fenced-in backyard. She said he was wearing rainboots, shorts, a plaid jacket with shoulder length hair. He was seen walking back to Isbell Road. The home was placed on the Watch List for the next three weeks on all three shifts.

* * *

While en route to shift start, police saw a business at 6238 Lee Hwy. with what appeared to be a shattered front door. Police immediately turned around and ensured the safety and security of the business. There was a shattered front right glass door that appeared to have been punctured by a small entry point, potentially a rock or bullet hole. The front panel of the window was busted and shattered. There weren’t any projectiles or items used to break the glass found. Police determined no entry was made to the building as no other points of entry were damaged and the building was still secured

* * *

An anonymous caller asked police to do a wellness check on a woman in a blue sedan at Boylston Street and Tremont Street. Police spoke with the woman who said she was borrowing the Chevy Impala from a friend and was going to give it back. An officer looked up the registration on the vehicle and it was not entered in as stolen. Later in the afternoon, police received a call for an auto theft for the vehicle. An officer checked the location it was last seen; however, the woman had moved on.

* * *

Police were asked to conduct a wellness check on Bonny Oaks Drive. Police spoke with the apartment maintenance personnel and the mother of the man they were checking on. She said she came to her son’s apartment and got no answer at the door. When she found out her son didn’t show up for work and wasn’t answering the phone, she became worried. Police entered to search the apartment and her son was found in the rear bedroom asleep.

* * *

A man on Sofia’s Circle told police he was in a verbal disorder with his three roommates over money and the perceived disrespect when they talked to him. He wanted them out of his house and wanted them to move. Police told the man they were not able to kick the roommates out because they were also on the lease. The three roommates told police the man was the problem, had an anger issue and was unstable. They said he got easily upset over the slightest thing, which always turned into an argument. After speaking to all, the man decided to leave for the night.

