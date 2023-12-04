Funeral Services Will Be Monday For Marion County High School Senior Killed On Friday

Funeral services will be on Monday, for Bentley Buchanan, 17, who was killed Friday morning in a car accident.

Her obituary stated that she was well known for her serving spirit and her love of animals.

She was a senior at Marion County High School where she played volleyball and basketball. Like most seniors the best part of school was seeing her friends. Bentley worked at Tails Up where she truly enjoyed looking after and caring for her K9 family.

She is survived by her parents, three siblings, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 1:30 p.m. (CST) at the Marion County High School Gymnasium, 160 Ridley Dr., Jasper, Tn. 36347 with Reverend Jeff Lane officiating.

Interment will follow at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (CST) prior to the service at the Marion County High School, 160 Ridley Dr., Jasper, Tn. 37347.

