Latest Headlines

City Gets $500,000 Grant For Study Of Amtrak Service Connecting Atlanta, Chattanooga And Nashville

  • Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The city of Chattanooga has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Corridor ID Program to fund a comprehensive study to develop the scope, the cost, engineering, and other requirements needed to establish Amtrak passenger rail service on existing alignments between Nashville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta.

The grant, which the city of Chattanooga applied for earlier this year, puts the Tier 1 priority passenger rail project into the federal government’s development pipeline and moves the region’s residents closer to realizing enhanced intercity rail connectivity, officials said. 

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “This is a huge step forward for an idea we’ve been pushing for from City Hall since Day 1 of my administration. Passenger rail is an important piece of the multimodal mobility goals we’ve laid out, and this award shows the broad support for and momentum behind our vision of reconnecting us to other major Southern cities by bringing passenger rail back to Chattanooga.

“There aren’t many places in America whose history is as closely tied to rail travel as Chattanooga’s, and today’s announcement is a promising sign that the railroad will continue to be an important part of our future. I’m very thankful for the bipartisan support of our federal delegation, from the mayors of Nashville and Atlanta, and for the many partners and tremendous amount of work that went into submitting our successful application for this grant.”
The award puts Chattanooga into the Corridor ID Program’s “Step 1,” which initiates the grantee's Corridor development efforts under the Program by preparing a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for developing an Service Development Plan (SDP) for the corridor. Step 1 also includes the grant recipient's development of its capability and capacity (including securing initial staff, contractor support, and non-Federal financial resources) necessary to support successfully preparing the SDP and conducting Step 3 activities, as appropriate. With the support of these initial resources, the grantee will work in collaboration with the Federal Railroad Administration to develop a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing an SDP.

The Corridor ID Program is a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program that will help guide intercity passenger rail development throughout the country and create a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects ready for Implementation. Unlike previous Federal intercity passenger rail planning efforts, the Corridor ID Program is intended both to support a sustained long-term development effort, and to set forth a capital project pipeline ready for Federal (and other) funding. The Corridor ID Program is intended to become the primary means for directing federal financial support and technical assistance toward the development of proposals for new or improved intercity passenger rail services throughout the United States.

Latest Headlines
City Council Begins To Lay Out Schedule For Major Zoning Overhaul
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2023
City Gets $500,000 Grant For Study Of Amtrak Service Connecting Atlanta, Chattanooga And Nashville
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2023
Vols Have Three Players Recognized As All-SEC
  • Sports
  • 12/5/2023
Hotel To Finally Open In Landmark Downtown Bank Building
Hotel To Finally Open In Landmark Downtown Bank Building
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2023
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Certifies Presidential Candidates For 2024 Super Tuesday Ballot
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2023
$1.1 Million Bond Set For Man Charged In Fatal Frazier Avenue Wreck
  • Breaking News
  • 12/5/2023
Breaking News
City's Industrial Past Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/7/2023

Chattanooga's industrial past will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos has been printed by ... more

Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Certifies Presidential Candidates For 2024 Super Tuesday Ballot
  • 12/5/2023

Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Tuesday certified the names of nine Republicans and one Democratic presidential candidate for the March 5, 2024, Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary ... more

$1.1 Million Bond Set For Man Charged In Fatal Frazier Avenue Wreck
  • 12/5/2023

A $1.1 million bond has been set for a Florida man charged in a fatal wreck on Frazier Avenue. Randy Vega, 44, of Tampa, made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning. His vehicle ... more

Breaking News
Tiffanie Robinson Decides Not To Seek Re-Election To School Board; Missy Crutchfield, Jackie Anderson-Thomas Qualify
Tiffanie Robinson Decides Not To Seek Re-Election To School Board; Missy Crutchfield, Jackie Anderson-Thomas Qualify
  • 12/5/2023
Collegedale Airport Gets Improvement Projects; City Moving Ahead With License Plate Readers
  • 12/5/2023
Dr. Stewart Finishes 2nd In Race For Minneapolis School Superintendent
  • 12/5/2023
Fundraiser Aids Family Of Sgt. Mike Russ Who Died Of Medical Event While On Duty
Fundraiser Aids Family Of Sgt. Mike Russ Who Died Of Medical Event While On Duty
  • 12/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend’s Friends Trying To Intimidate Her; Man Told To Leave Laundromat If Not Washing Clothes
  • 12/5/2023
Opinion
Don't Reduce Traffic Lanes, Enforce Speed Limits On Frazier
  • 12/5/2023
Astonished To See Krampus In Christmas Parade - And Response (2)
  • 12/5/2023
Jerry Summers: Shoplifting In Choo Choo City #2
  • 12/5/2023
It's Always Best To Know All Sides Of An Issue
  • 12/5/2023
Beware Of Text Bank Scams
  • 12/5/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Goes Way, Way Back With The Vols
Dan Fleser: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Goes Way, Way Back With The Vols
  • 12/5/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe A "Bezos Bowl" Could Save This College Football Season
Mark Wiedmer: Maybe A "Bezos Bowl" Could Save This College Football Season
  • 12/5/2023
Vols Have Three Players Recognized As All-SEC
  • 12/5/2023
Red Wolves Announce First Group of Optioned Players For 2024 Season
  • 12/4/2023
Covenant's Benson Named Rookie Of The Week
  • 12/4/2023
Happenings
Linda Moss Mines Receives Top Freedom Award
  • 12/4/2023
Life With Ferris: Not In Mary Clare's World
  • 12/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Bingo For The Grove
Jerry Summers: Bingo For The Grove
  • 12/4/2023
'Pawsitively Fabulous' Shopping Event To Benefit HES Set Thursday
  • 12/5/2023
Public Invited To Unveiling Of East Lake Center Memorial For Zoie Nash Dec. 9
Public Invited To Unveiling Of East Lake Center Memorial For Zoie Nash Dec. 9
  • 12/5/2023
Entertainment
Lee University To Host Cleveland TUBACHRISTMAS Dec. 15
Lee University To Host Cleveland TUBACHRISTMAS Dec. 15
  • 12/4/2023
Ringgold’s Ashley Campos To Share The Stage With Her Son In Child’s Theatre Debut
  • 12/1/2023
Best of Grizzard - The South
Best of Grizzard - The South
  • 12/5/2023
CSO Pop Series Concert Home For The Holiday is Dec. 16-17
  • 12/5/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Presents Hope For The Holidays Saturday
  • 12/1/2023
Opinion
Don't Reduce Traffic Lanes, Enforce Speed Limits On Frazier
  • 12/5/2023
Astonished To See Krampus In Christmas Parade - And Response (2)
  • 12/5/2023
Jerry Summers: Shoplifting In Choo Choo City #2
  • 12/5/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Adds Qunnect A First Customer For Quantum Collaboration
  • 12/5/2023
Oakbridge And Brock Insurance Agency Expand To Downtown Chattanooga
Oakbridge And Brock Insurance Agency Expand To Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/5/2023
McLemore On Lookout Mountain Has Job Fairs Planned Dec. 12 And Jan. 9
  • 12/5/2023
Real Estate
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes. Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Celebrates Continued Growth With Brokerage Team Expansion
  • 11/30/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 23-29
  • 11/30/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland Schools Adding 6 Classrooms At Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary; Renovating Main Office
  • 12/5/2023
Ivy Academy's Board VP Dr. Patti Skates Named To State Panel
  • 12/5/2023
New Expo Dec. 8 Will Showcase Construction Careers For High School Students
  • 12/4/2023
Living Well
Founding Executive Director of Improv Chattanooga Announces Retirement
  • 12/5/2023
Angela Stiggins Of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Elected To Georgia Hospital Association Board Of Trustees
Angela Stiggins Of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Elected To Georgia Hospital Association Board Of Trustees
  • 12/4/2023
Residents At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Make Video For Local “The Voice” Contestant; Voting Runs Tonight
Residents At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Make Video For Local “The Voice” Contestant; Voting Runs Tonight
  • 12/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Cleveland Museum Receives $50,000 Grant
  • 12/4/2023
Historic Preservation Grant Application Now Accepted
  • 12/4/2023
Outdoors
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Privilege Of Being A Part Of The Action
Bob Tamasy: The Privilege Of Being A Part Of The Action
  • 12/4/2023
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Candlelight Remembrance Service Held
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Candlelight Remembrance Service Held
  • 12/3/2023
Obituaries
Roy Jerome "RJ" Clarkson, Jr.
Roy Jerome "RJ" Clarkson, Jr.
  • 12/5/2023
James Michael “Mike” Russ
James Michael “Mike” Russ
  • 12/5/2023
Gary O. Curtis
Gary O. Curtis
  • 12/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Kowanetz, Edward "Skip" (Ten Mile
  • 12/5/2023
Buchanan, Bentley Olivia (South Pittsburg)
Buchanan, Bentley Olivia (South Pittsburg)
  • 12/4/2023
Evans, Shirley Shipley (Athens)
Evans, Shirley Shipley (Athens)
  • 12/3/2023