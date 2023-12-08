Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
4316 DUVAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122777
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 47403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GODINES VELAZQUEZ, ARNOLDO VERSAIN
3605 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
VEHICLE REGISTRATION IMPROPER USE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GOINS, COLTON ISSAC
1801 WILLIAMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINTON, LATASHA SHANTA
609 COVE RD #B CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW
HONEYCUTT, REAGAN KIMBERLY
54 BIRD DOG LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
Here are the mug shots:
|AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRYANT, JOHNNY C
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRISP, DAVID BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOUGLAS, HARRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EADY, JAVARIS SHAMIR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EVERETT, JOSEPH MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/25/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
|
|GOINS, COLTON ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|GREGORY, MICHELE L
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/09/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JEFFERSON, LESLIE JABBARR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KEY, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIAN
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|KING, CHARLES A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/04/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
|
|MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MOORE, DUSTIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|PETTY, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROEBER, RHONDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SNODGRASS, TAYLOR SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|TIPTON, COREY LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|WALLACE, MARVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
|