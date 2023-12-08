Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER

10186 STONE STREET NW COVINGTON, 30014

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY



BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

4316 DUVAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122777

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043099

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS

11379 RAILROAD ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BRYANT, JOHNNY C

3302 OSWEGO RD CROSSVILLE, 385726115

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 47403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



CRISP, DAVID BLAKE

3488 GEORGETOWN DRIVE NW GEORGETOWN, 37312

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOUGLAS, HARRY LABRON

1602 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043517

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EADY, JAVARIS SHAMIR

7710 LEE HWY ROOM 429 WOOD SPRINGS SUITES CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVERETT, JOSEPH MICHEAL

4145 RINGGOLD RD #123 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR



FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GODINES VELAZQUEZ, ARNOLDO VERSAIN

3605 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

VEHICLE REGISTRATION IMPROPER USE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



GOINS, COLTON ISSAC

1801 WILLIAMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREGORY, MICHELE L

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 65 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



HINTON, LATASHA SHANTA

609 COVE RD #B CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW



HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HONEYCUTT, REAGAN KIMBERLY

54 BIRD DOG LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING



HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE

2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JEFFERSON, LESLIE JABBARR

603 VILLARD STREET ROSSVILLE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KEY, KENNETH EDWARD

4613 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162245

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIAN

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



KING, CHARLES A

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

706 Snow St Chattanooga, 374053531

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN

1021 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING



MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN

206 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOORE, DUSTIN JEROME

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

ASSAULT



OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA

1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOG, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE

6038 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PETTY, KIMBERLY LYNN

200 LEE ROAD #2126 SALEM, 36874

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

3008 NOAH ST Chattanooga, 374061929

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY

101 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024222

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



RODDY, VINCE EDWARD

2046 REINDEER TRL SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROEBER, RHONDA KAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN

515 CONE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY



SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL

3606 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FEDERAL



SNODGRASS, TAYLOR SCOTT

12620 CIVIC CLUB DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



TIPTON, COREY LASHAUN

303 HAMBERG SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANT



WALLACE, MARVIN DEWAYNE

1803 RANDOLPH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE

POSSESSION OF METH



WHITE, RODNEY DEVON

290 SMITH STREET HOMLESS GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL

2902 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE

29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BRYANT, JOHNNY C

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRISP, DAVID BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, HARRY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EADY, JAVARIS SHAMIR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EVERETT, JOSEPH MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/25/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR GOINS, COLTON ISSAC

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREENE, ASHLEY KAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) GREGORY, MICHELE L

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/09/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JEFFERSON, LESLIE JABBARR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KEY, KENNETH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIAN

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN KING, CHARLES A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/04/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/22/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/31/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORE, DUSTIN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PETTY, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/22/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RODDY, VINCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROEBER, RHONDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/06/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

FEDERAL

SNODGRASS, TAYLOR SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR TIPTON, COREY LASHAUN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/28/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANT WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) WALLACE, MARVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/24/1968

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE

POSSESSION OF METH WHITE, RODNEY DEVON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/04/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



