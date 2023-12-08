Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER
10186 STONE STREET NW COVINGTON, 30014
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
4316 DUVAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122777
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043099
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS
11379 RAILROAD ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BRYANT, JOHNNY C
3302 OSWEGO RD CROSSVILLE, 385726115
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 47403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CRISP, DAVID BLAKE
3488 GEORGETOWN DRIVE NW GEORGETOWN, 37312
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, HARRY LABRON
1602 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043517
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EADY, JAVARIS SHAMIR
7710 LEE HWY ROOM 429 WOOD SPRINGS SUITES CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVERETT, JOSEPH MICHEAL
4145 RINGGOLD RD #123 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GODINES VELAZQUEZ, ARNOLDO VERSAIN
3605 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
VEHICLE REGISTRATION IMPROPER USE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GOINS, COLTON ISSAC
1801 WILLIAMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREGORY, MICHELE L
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 65 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

HINTON, LATASHA SHANTA
609 COVE RD #B CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HONEYCUTT, REAGAN KIMBERLY
54 BIRD DOG LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JEFFERSON, LESLIE JABBARR
603 VILLARD STREET ROSSVILLE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KEY, KENNETH EDWARD
4613 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162245
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIAN
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

KING, CHARLES A
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
706 Snow St Chattanooga, 374053531
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN
1021 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
206 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, DUSTIN JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
ASSAULT

OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOG, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
6038 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTY, KIMBERLY LYNN
200 LEE ROAD #2126 SALEM, 36874
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
3008 NOAH ST Chattanooga, 374061929
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
101 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024222
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
2046 REINDEER TRL SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROEBER, RHONDA KAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
515 CONE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
3606 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL

SNODGRASS, TAYLOR SCOTT
12620 CIVIC CLUB DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TIPTON, COREY LASHAUN
303 HAMBERG SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANT

WALLACE, MARVIN DEWAYNE
1803 RANDOLPH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF METH

WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
290 SMITH STREET HOMLESS GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL
2902 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRYANT, JOHNNY C
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRISP, DAVID BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, HARRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EADY, JAVARIS SHAMIR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVERETT, JOSEPH MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/25/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
GOINS, COLTON ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
GREGORY, MICHELE L
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/09/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JEFFERSON, LESLIE JABBARR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KEY, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIAN
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
KING, CHARLES A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/04/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
MCAVOY, JOSEPH ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, DUSTIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PETTY, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROEBER, RHONDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
SNODGRASS, TAYLOR SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TIPTON, COREY LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANT
WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
WALLACE, MARVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE
  • POSSESSION OF METH
WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING




Latest Headlines
Beer Board Hears Violations Against Exile, Acapulco Bars
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Police Blotter: Plasma Donor Upset She Hasn't Been Paid; Woman Suspects Boyfriend Cheated With Her Cousin
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Lee Announces Partnership With Hardees, J&S Restaurants
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Lee's Dirkse Named To Second Team United Soccer Coaches All-American Team
Lee's Dirkse Named To Second Team United Soccer Coaches All-American Team
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER 10186 STONE STREET NW COVINGTON, 30014 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff (VOP) THEFT ... more

Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
  • 12/7/2023

An arrest has been made in an incident in which a man was ganged and shot at the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Highway. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A single ... more

Missing Teenager From Birchwood Pike Area Is Found Deceased
  • 12/7/2023

A teenager, who went missing in the Birchwood Pike area after leaving his home on Wednesday, has been located deceased near the intersection of Highway 58 and Harrison Bay Road. Hamilton County ... more

Breaking News
City's Industrial Past Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/7/2023
Caregiver Of Elderly Man Arrested In Cleveland On Wednesday
Caregiver Of Elderly Man Arrested In Cleveland On Wednesday
  • 12/7/2023
Juvenile Judges Say Court Appointed Attorneys Should Be Paid More
  • 12/7/2023
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
  • 12/7/2023
Police Blotter: Man Living In Storage Unit Told To Get Out; Man Confused When He Is Charged For A Gaming System
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
The Impending Battle Over Universal Vouchers
  • 12/7/2023
Smart Development In Soddy Daisy
  • 12/6/2023
Sports
Appearance Of Tommy Murr Playing Against Lee Hearkens Back To Old Lee-Temple Rivalries
  • 12/7/2023
Tennessee Joins Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against The NCAA
  • 12/7/2023
Struggling Lady Vols Lose To Middle Tennessee By 11
  • 12/7/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • 12/7/2023
Lee Announces Partnership With Hardees, J&S Restaurants
  • 12/7/2023
Happenings
Hendon Hooker To Speak At Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce Benefit
Hendon Hooker To Speak At Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce Benefit
  • 12/7/2023
Annual Christmas Tree and Electronics Recycling Event Set For Dec. 30
Annual Christmas Tree and Electronics Recycling Event Set For Dec. 30
  • 12/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Last Words Of “The Great Orator”
Jerry Summers: Last Words Of “The Great Orator”
  • 12/7/2023
Section Of Hamilton Street Parking To Close For Christmas Parade
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga To Host Free New Year's Eve Celebration Downtown
Chattanooga To Host Free New Year's Eve Celebration Downtown
  • 12/7/2023
Entertainment
Riverfront Nights Announces TVFCU As Title Sponsor For 2024 Season
Riverfront Nights Announces TVFCU As Title Sponsor For 2024 Season
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Girls Choir Winter Concert Is Saturday
Chattanooga Girls Choir Winter Concert Is Saturday
  • 12/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
  • 12/8/2023
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
Dining
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Business/Government
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
  • 12/7/2023
Red Bank PD Increases Impaired Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season
  • 12/7/2023
2 Arrested For Theft, Burglary, And Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/7/2023
Real Estate
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes, Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 30-Dec. 6
  • 12/7/2023
Student Scene
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Local Funds Travel Opportunities For Tennessee Tech Music Students
  • 12/6/2023
Cleveland Schools Adding 6 Classrooms At Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary; Renovating Main Office
  • 12/5/2023
Living Well
The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command Challenged To Raise $2 Million In 4 Hours Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Academy Hosts 40th Christmas Bash At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 12/7/2023
2 Chattanooga-Area Associates Win Morning Pointe’s Exceeding Expectations Awards
2 Chattanooga-Area Associates Win Morning Pointe’s Exceeding Expectations Awards
  • 12/7/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
  • 12/6/2023
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
  • 12/5/2023
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
  • 12/7/2023
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
"Getting Ready For Something Amazing" Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/6/2023
Obituaries
Patricia Casey Armstrong
  • 12/7/2023
George Edward "Ed" Curvin, Jr.
George Edward "Ed" Curvin, Jr.
  • 12/7/2023
Amber D. Harvey
Amber D. Harvey
  • 12/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Charlie (Athens)
Robinson, Charlie (Athens)
  • 12/7/2023
Fuller, Tommy Lee (Graysville)
Fuller, Tommy Lee (Graysville)
  • 12/7/2023
Hoodenpyl, George (Signal Mtn.)
Hoodenpyl, George (Signal Mtn.)
  • 12/7/2023