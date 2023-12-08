Latest Headlines

Group Planning 100-Acre Campus For Homeless Veterans Eyes McDonald Farm Site

  • Friday, December 8, 2023

A group that chose Chattanooga over three other cities to set up a 100-acre campus for homeless veterans said a prime site would be the county's McDonald Farm at Sale Creek.

Jeff Shaw of Frontline Response said he had not yet met with County Mayor Weston Wamp about the possibility of using McDonald Farm, but had talked with some of his aides.

He said having the campus in a rural area would help the group get U.S. Department of Agriculture grants.

Mr. Shaw called McDonald Farm "an intriguing site with the necessary infrastructure and utilities."

He told members of the County Commission that the Atlanta-based group hopes to have the local "Freedom Homestead" open by the end of 2026.

Asked about funding, Mr. Shaw said the group has a $12.5 million grant from the Heart of the Lion Foundation.

He said pro golfer John Daly is cooperating in the project.

Mr. Shaw said the campus "will be a one-stop shop for veterans in crisis." He said it would include various therapies and treatments for veterans, including healing gardens and a medical clinic that will also be available for use by the public.

He said the group had received strong support from the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council.

Mr. Shaw said the group plans to work with the Chattanooga Housing Authority's voucher program.

He said it would be providing services for veterans from throughout the Third Congressional District.

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Group Planning 100-Acre Campus For Homeless Veterans Eyes McDonald Farm Site
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Beer Board Hears Violations Against Exile, Acapulco Bars
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Police Blotter: Plasma Donor Upset She Hasn't Been Paid; Woman Suspects Boyfriend Cheated With Her Cousin
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Lee Announces Partnership With Hardees, J&S Restaurants
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER 10186 STONE STREET NW COVINGTON, 30014 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff (VOP) THEFT ... more

Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
  • 12/7/2023

An arrest has been made in an incident in which a man was ganged and shot at the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Highway. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A single ... more

Missing Teenager From Birchwood Pike Area Is Found Deceased
  • 12/7/2023

A teenager, who went missing in the Birchwood Pike area after leaving his home on Wednesday, has been located deceased near the intersection of Highway 58 and Harrison Bay Road. Hamilton County ... more

Breaking News
City's Industrial Past Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/7/2023
Caregiver Of Elderly Man Arrested In Cleveland On Wednesday
Caregiver Of Elderly Man Arrested In Cleveland On Wednesday
  • 12/7/2023
UAW Says It Has Signed Up Over 1,000 Workers At Chattanooga Volkswagen
  • 12/7/2023
Juvenile Judges Say Court Appointed Attorneys Should Be Paid More
  • 12/7/2023
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
The Impending Battle Over Universal Vouchers
  • 12/7/2023
Smart Development In Soddy Daisy
  • 12/6/2023
Sports
Appearance Of Tommy Murr Playing Against Lee Hearkens Back To Old Lee-Temple Rivalries
  • 12/7/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • 12/7/2023
Tennessee Joins Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against The NCAA
  • 12/7/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Lee Announces Partnership With Hardees, J&S Restaurants
  • 12/7/2023
Happenings
Hendon Hooker To Speak At Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce Benefit
Hendon Hooker To Speak At Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce Benefit
  • 12/7/2023
Annual Christmas Tree and Electronics Recycling Event Set For Dec. 30
Annual Christmas Tree and Electronics Recycling Event Set For Dec. 30
  • 12/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Last Words Of “The Great Orator”
Jerry Summers: Last Words Of “The Great Orator”
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Veterans Outpatient Clinic Was Site For Annual Christmas Party Co-Sponsored By Colonial Dames XVIIC
Chattanooga Veterans Outpatient Clinic Was Site For Annual Christmas Party Co-Sponsored By Colonial Dames XVIIC
  • 12/8/2023
Section Of Hamilton Street Parking To Close For Christmas Parade
  • 12/7/2023
Entertainment
Country Newcomer Kameron Marlowe Discusses His Music Journey Ahead Of Saturday Concert At The Signal
  • 12/8/2023
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
  • 12/8/2023
Riverfront Nights Announces TVFCU As Title Sponsor For 2024 Season
Riverfront Nights Announces TVFCU As Title Sponsor For 2024 Season
  • 12/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
  • 12/8/2023
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
Dining
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Business/Government
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
  • 12/7/2023
Red Bank PD Increases Impaired Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season
  • 12/7/2023
2 Arrested For Theft, Burglary, And Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/7/2023
Real Estate
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes, Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 30-Dec. 6
  • 12/7/2023
Student Scene
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Local Funds Travel Opportunities For Tennessee Tech Music Students
  • 12/6/2023
Cleveland Schools Adding 6 Classrooms At Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary; Renovating Main Office
  • 12/5/2023
Living Well
The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command Challenged To Raise $2 Million In 4 Hours Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Academy Hosts 40th Christmas Bash At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 12/7/2023
2 Chattanooga-Area Associates Win Morning Pointe’s Exceeding Expectations Awards
2 Chattanooga-Area Associates Win Morning Pointe’s Exceeding Expectations Awards
  • 12/7/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
  • 12/6/2023
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
  • 12/5/2023
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
  • 12/7/2023
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
"Getting Ready For Something Amazing" Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/6/2023
Obituaries
Patricia Casey Armstrong
  • 12/7/2023
George Edward "Ed" Curvin, Jr.
George Edward "Ed" Curvin, Jr.
  • 12/7/2023
Amber D. Harvey
Amber D. Harvey
  • 12/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
  • 12/8/2023
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023