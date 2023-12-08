Group Planning 100-Acre Campus For Homeless Veterans Eyes McDonald Farm Site

A group that chose Chattanooga over three other cities to set up a 100-acre campus for homeless veterans said a prime site would be the county's McDonald Farm at Sale Creek.

Jeff Shaw of Frontline Response said he had not yet met with County Mayor Weston Wamp about the possibility of using McDonald Farm, but had talked with some of his aides.

He said having the campus in a rural area would help the group get U.S. Department of Agriculture grants.

Mr. Shaw called McDonald Farm "an intriguing site with the necessary infrastructure and utilities."

He told members of the County Commission that the Atlanta-based group hopes to have the local "Freedom Homestead" open by the end of 2026.

Asked about funding, Mr. Shaw said the group has a $12.5 million grant from the Heart of the Lion Foundation.

He said pro golfer John Daly is cooperating in the project.

Mr. Shaw said the campus "will be a one-stop shop for veterans in crisis." He said it would include various therapies and treatments for veterans, including healing gardens and a medical clinic that will also be available for use by the public.

He said the group had received strong support from the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council.

Mr. Shaw said the group plans to work with the Chattanooga Housing Authority's voucher program.

He said it would be providing services for veterans from throughout the Third Congressional District.