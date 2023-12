The Marion County senior who lost her life in a wreck on Highway 72 on Friday morning lost control of her vehicle, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says.

Bentley Buchanan was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima east when she lost control and slid into the westbound lanes.

Her vehicle struck a 2010 BMW occupied by a couple heading west.

Ms. Buchanan was wearing a seatbelt.

Funeral services for Ms. Buchanan were held Monday at the high school.