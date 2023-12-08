Shooting At Market And MLK Took Place At Bus Stop; Shooter Fled Scene

Chattanooga Police said a shooting at Market Street and MLK Boulevard late Friday afternoon took place at a bus stop.

At 5:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 900 block of Market Street. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with a non-life threatening injury.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was standing around the bus stop when the suspect walked up behind him and shot. The suspect walked away prior to police arrival. Investigators are working to learn more details about the incident and identify the suspect.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.